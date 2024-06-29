Calling someone who can help

By Chad Inman

Your Pastor Speaks

We have all found ourselves in situations where we need to make a call to someone for help. Maybe you lost something and needed help finding it. Maybe you locked yourself out of your house or car or needed to call for emergency help at some point.

When my dad was alive, I would call him a lot of the time for things that I needed. Dad had a lot of knowledge about different things, and I had confidence in him that he would help. Not because of his knowledge but because of his heart. Dad had a heart that was willing to sacrifice things like his time, money and resources for the care of someone else.

Someone can have all the knowledge in the world but if they are not willing to help you will have to call someone else that can. Unfortunately, people can fail and let us down.

As I was thinking about these things I couldn’t help but to turn this into a spiritual application. This world seems to be getting crazier and crazier every day. Many of us need to call on Jesus for help. We have tried calling other people and things to help us. Heck, we have even tried to do everything we can on our own, but we are still waiting for someone to help us.

You see scripture says in Romans 10:13, “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” We just need to make the call.

If we call on His name, how can we be certain that He will help us? Scripture says in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

God has the heart to sacrifice everything to help you, even his own Son Jesus. The reason that some seem to never get the help they need is because they never make the call. Scripture tells in Romans 10:9, “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. The only thing that is keeping you from getting the help that you have been needing is your failure to make the CALL. Remember He is always available and His line is never busy.