Community Foundation names scholarship recipients

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County has named the local recipients of several scholarships.

Regan DeMotte, daughter of Jo DeMotte, of Sidney, and a recent graduate of Houston High School, was awarded the Harry and Mary Bennett Scholarship of $450. DeMotte is a student at the University of Findlay studying animal science and pre-veterinary.

The Harry and Mary Bennett Scholarship was established by a bequest from Ruth Bennett Emmons in memory of her parents. This scholarship is awarded annually to a Shelby County high school senior planning to pursue an agriculture-related major.

Chase Vantilburgh, of Sidney, was awarded $1,000 from the William and Patsy Zorn Veterans Scholarship. Chase is a Sidney High School graduate. He is pursuing a biomedical engineering degree from The Ohio State University. Chase is the son of Chad Vantilburgh and Tiffany Jameson.

The William and Patsy Zorn Veterans Scholarship is open to county residents who have a close relative serving in or a veteran of the U.S. military. The scholarship is awarded annually to a student based on academic ability, community service and recommendations.

Kirsten Brunswick, a graduate of Anna High School and daughter of Bart and Joan Brunswick, was awarded a Herbert and Antoinette Schlater Scholarship of $2,500. These scholarships are awarded to the children of employees of Sidney Electric Company and Area Energy and Electric, Inc.

Brunswick will attend the Ohio State University in Lima where she will pursue health information management systems as her major. Her father is employed by Area Energy and Electric, Inc.

Trevor Bodine, son of Travis Bodine, was also awarded a Herbert and Antoinette Schlater Scholarship. His father is employed through Sidney Electric Co.

Trevor is enrolled at Ohio Northern University, majoring in physics.

This scholarship fund was created by Herbert and Antoinette Schlater, who were founders of both the Sidney Electric Company and Area Energy and Electric, Inc. in Sidney. The scholarship fund is administered by The Community Foundation of Shelby County.

Two local high school graduates pursuing medical and health care degrees have received $1,200 scholarships through funds from the Medical and Health Professions Scholarship Fund. The fund is administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

Brogan McIver, a Lehman High School graduate, is pursuing an applied science degree from Edison State Community College. She is the daughter of Brenda McIver and the late Bill McIver.

Leah Peoples is studying pre-med and kinesiology at Miami University. She is a Lehman High School graduate and the daughter of Catherine Peoples.

The Medical and Health Professions Scholarship Fund, established by a couple who are residents of the Dorothy Love Retirement Community, provided the scholarships.

Online applications for these scholarships are available through The Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com after Jan. 1 each year.