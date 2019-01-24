Nominations open for Rhodes State alumni award

LIMA — Nominations are open, now through Feb. 15, for the Rhodes State College 2019 Outstanding Alumni Award. Community members are encouraged to nominate an associate degree graduate of Rhodes State College or Lima Technical College who brings credit to themselves and the college through distinguished accomplishments.

The recipient will be honored through a named Outstanding Alumni Scholarship and be recognized at the Rhodes State College Commencement in May.

The 2018 Rhodes State College Outstanding Alumni Award recipient, Roni L. Height, is a 1977 graduate of the accounting program at Lima Technical College. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Science in Accounting, from the University of Houston, and became a licensed CPA.

Height recently retired from a 40-year career in corporate tax accounting. In addition, she assisted in establishing dozens of non-profit community and charitable, tax-exempt organizations to build parks and improve neighborhoods in Houston, Texas, as well as assisting low-income citizens with their tax returns, and by serving as a member of the Contra Costa Centre Municipal Advisory Council.

Height maintains local connections by making classroom visits at Rhodes State College and other institutions.

Over 18,000 students have completed degrees at Rhodes State College or Lima Technical College. They are “improving the quality of life in our region and far beyond,” stated Kevin L. Reeks, executive director of development at Rhodes State College. “We applaud their great accomplishments and are honored to accept nominations for this prestigious award.”

Nominations will be accepted until Feb. 15, 2019; online and printable forms are available by visiting www.rhodesstate.edu.

To learn more about the program, contact Kim Miller, alumni relations coordinator, at 567-242-5972 or alumni@rhodesstate.edu.