CINCINNATI — Mount St. Joseph University recently released its dean’s list for fall 2018.

Local students named to the list include Andrea Meyer, of Fort Loramie, who is studying athletic training; Courtni Pippin, of De Graff, studying accounting; and Macey Schmit, of New Bremen, who is studying criminology.

The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students who earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in six hours or more of course work for a letter grade. This excludes pass/fail courses.