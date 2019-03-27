BOE updated on progress of new elementary

NEW BREMEN — Superintendent Jason Schrader updated the progress of the project to build a new $17.5 million elementary school at the New Bremen Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, March 20.

Schrader said site work has begun, with trees being removed and erection of a construction fence. It is planned that the paved driveway will be closed for a week and by April 1, Cardinal Street will also be closed permanently.

He also said that the construction bids are being looked over but no final decisions have been made. Schrader did remind the board that the new construction groundbreaking was set for Thursday, March 28, at 1 p.m., at the back of the high school.

In other news, Schrader said that Tim Eiting had offered his services free of charge to set up an auction in June to salvage the buildings at the Fairgrounds Farm property.

Schrader also obtained the board’s agreement to move the two pillars at the old fairground property entrance and the memorial stone to the Auglaize County Fairgrounds.

The board authorized the Southwestern Ohio Education Purchasing Council to advertise and receive bids on the board’s behalf for the cooperative purchase of a new school bus.

Bowling is now recognized as a school sponsored sport beginning in the 2019-2020 school year, following the board’s approval.

Junior/senior high school Principal Marcus Overman reported that the school had switched to Edison Community College for their 2019-2020 school year dual enrollment In English 11, pre-calculus and trigonometry, physiology, psychology and sociology.

He said Edison’s credits were more easily transferred than those from their former partner, Urbana University.

He also said that phone calls are going out to the parents of seniors in danger of not graduating, with the intention to meet with each set of parents in the near future.

In her report to the board, elementary Principal Dianne Kramer said that 60 students registered for the March 25 and 26 kindergarten screening. She also thanked the community members who helped put the senior class composites back into frames earlier this month.

The senior class composites were relocated from the old elementary school, which will be demolished once the new elementary is built.

She said grade cards were going out for the third nine week period on Friday, March 22. Further, Kramer said that a March 15 inservice included ALICE Active Shooter Response training, and she thanked the students who volunteered to be part of the exercise.

Athletic Director Gary Jones reported that the new baseball and softball scoreboards are being put up. The football scoreboard is set to be erected in the next few weeks. He thanked First National Bank, Minster Bank, Cotterman & Company, and NKTelco for their sponsorship of this project.

Technology Director Brian Puthoff said students will mostly be using Chromebooks for state-required testing, which starts later this year, although computer labs will also be utilized. He also said the entire K-12 faculty will be completing the Google Certified Teacher Program prior to the April 18 professional development day.

The board approved hiring four lawn care employees on an “as-needed” basis at a rate of $10 per hour. They are Burt Fiser, Greg Maurer, Don Kramer, Rob Sniegowski.

Also approved was a donation of $500 toward the May 28 Staff Appreciation Luncheon.

Following an executive session, the board hired Mary Williams to be the cafeteria manager beginning at the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

Schrader said that she will also be given 25 paid days to become acclimated to the job.