Staley retires from Hardin-Houston after 38 years

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Board of Education accepted the resignation of teacher Diane Staley during its regular monthly meeting on Monday, March 18.

Staley’s retirement, which is effective May 17, 2019, follows 38 years of service to the Hardin-Houston Local School District.

The board also accepted the resignations, with regret, of teacher Sarah Humphreys, effective March 29, 2019; Erica Jester, effective March 15, 2019; junior high/high school Principal Ryan Maier, effective July 31, 2019; and Haley Slonkosky, as Clear Creek Tutor, effective March 18, 2019.

Adrianne Krites was hired as a long-term substitute teacher, for the remainder of the 2018-2019 school year, contingent upon successful background check and proper licensure, effective March 25, 2019.

Ashley Schutz was hired as JV baseball coach for the 2018-2019 school year, contingent upon successful background check, at a rate of $1,859.54.

Anthony Sell was hired as a substitute bus driver, for the 2018-2019 school year, contingent upon successful background check and proper licensure, and Joan Crawford was hired as a substitute cook/custodian for the 2018-2019 school year.

In other business, the board:

• Approved student trips to the FCCLA State Conference, April 25 through 26, 2019; FFA Camp, June 29 through July 3, 2019; and FFA State Convention, May 2 through 3, 2019.

• Authorized the Community Committee to proceed with the Hardin-Houston Wall of Honor.

• Approved the service agreement between the Hardin-Houston Local School District and WOCO for internet access services for the period of July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021.

• Approved the purchase of a Bluebird Bus from Cardinal Bus Sales according to EPC pricing for $91,290.

• Entered into executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion or compensation of an employee or the investigation of charges again the employee official, licensee, or student unless the employee, official, licensee, or student requests a public hearing.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 15, at 7 p.m., in the media center.