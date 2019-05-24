Ballas awarded Osgood State Bank scholarship

FORT LORAMIE — Joseph Ballas, a senior at Fort Loramie High School, has been awarded a $1,200 college scholarship by Osgood State Bank.

Ballas, a 4.0 student and the son of Mike and Karen Ballas, plans to attend The Ohio State University to study molecular genetics.

Inspired by the work of Bryan Stevenson, Ballas founded the Loramie Student Volunteers (LSV), an organization of over 70 members that helps members of the local community through their Fresh Fruit Initiative, assistance in community projects, and fundraising efforts.

He also served as a camp counselor for developmentally disabled teens at several camps and is an active volunteer at St. Michael’s Church.

Among other things, Ballas has been recognized as a National Merit Commended Scholar, a member of the National Honor Society, and winner of the Franklin B. Walter Award.

Ballas participated in several activities during his time at Fort Loramie High School. His freshman year, he helped the Science Olympiad team to their first state appearance. In cross country, Ballas won co-MVP three years in a row and he holds school records in both cross country and track. Ballas held offices in 4-H and played in the concert and marching bands.

Scholarship applicants submit essays identifying public figures from history or present day and discuss how those people have inspired them to service and civic leadership.

Ballas has attempted to recreate Stevenson’s theme of treating the disadvantaged with dignity in his service experiences and plans to continue to work hard to fulfill the ideals of equality and justice through service.