FINDLAY — The dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students named to the list include Jenna Barlage, of Fort Loramie; Sara Bornhorst, of Fort Loramie; Courtney Hollenbacher, of Minster; Abigail Holthaus, of Fort Loramie; Rheanna Kies, of Sidney; Whitney King, of Anna; Kelsey Meyer, of Anna; Christa Puthoff, of Versailles; Mitchell Slater, of Sidney; Maya Watercutter, of Minster; Hallie Whitten, of New Bremen; and Brady Wildermuth, of Botkins.