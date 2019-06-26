WSU Lake Campus to offer non-credit classes

CELINA — The Business Enterprise Center (BEC) at Wright State University–Lake Campus has announced a full slate of non-credit business classes for summer semester 2019.

Those interested must pre-register for each class. To do so, call Carol Jones, at 419-586-0902, or email carol.jones@wright.edu.

The “Starting Right” pre-business workshop will be held July 25 and Aug. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m., in room 120 of Trenary Hall.

This two-hour class provides information about business ownership, how to decide if it’s right for you, and how to start your business the “Wright Way.” After attending this class, participants are eligible for free, individualized business counseling. The cost for the class is $35 per business.

The “Excel for Business” class is also available. Through this short course series, participants will learn how to create a spreadsheet, input necessary data, create charts and reports, and learn how to use Excel formulas in basic to complex computations.

Certificates of completion will be printed for all participants completing the total 15-hour workshop (all sessions).

The basic workshop will be held July 8 and 10, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., in room 194 of Dwyer Hall. The cost is $75 per person.

The intermediate workshop will be held July 15 and 17, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., in 194 of Dwyer Hall, with a cost of $75 per person.

The advanced workshop will be held July 22 and 24, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., in room 194 of Dwyer Hall, with a cost of $75 per person.

Those interested in completing all three Excel training workshops may do so for $200.

For more information, visit, https://lake.wright.edu/connect/non-credit-classes.