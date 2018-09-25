4 presidents honor NKP anniversary

SIDNEY — Four men who have served NK Parts Industrial helped celebrate the company’s 30th anniversary in Sidney Tuesday morning.

“It’s not often you get four NKP presidents in Sidney at one time,” said Bruce Hetlzer, vice president of NK America Groups.

Presidents Maskatsu Kuroiwa, 2003-2009; Hiroshi Sakairi, 2009-2016; Kenji Okamoto, 2016-2018; and Yasuyuki Mizumachi, who is the current president, were recognized for their dedication to the company. A plaque with all the presidents’ names was unveiled during the ceremony.

Kuroiwa was NKP’s sixth president and currently serves as a member of the NKP board of directors and serves as president of NIKKON Holdings, said Hetlzer.

“As president of NIKKON Holdings, Mr. Kuroiwa is operating 44 companies in Japan and 28 companies in nine foreign counties as NK family,” said Hetzler.

“NK Parts was founded on Dec. 1,1987,and began operations here in Sidney in May 1988,” said Kuroiqa. “At NK Parts we have followed in the tradition of our parent company, NIKKON Holdings, providing Logistics, Manufacturing and Technical R&D support from a customer viewpoint. We keep this in mind as we serve our customers and the wider community.

“From our roots here in Sidney, NKP has grown to hold 176 (one hundred seventy six) acres of land, over 1,250,000 (one million two hundred fifty thousand) square feet of buildings, an office in East Liberty, and sales offices in Chicago, Illinois and Laredo, Texas. Currently, in North America and Mexico, we have eight companies that make up the NK Parts Industries Group. NK Parts, NK America and Subsidiaries, Auto Technic Americas, and NK Parts Mexico. These eight companies combined, employ 1,121 associates.

“I humbly recognize the help and support of the customers, local officials and employees who made these 30 (thirty) years of growth and expansion possible. I would like to take this time to express my deep gratitude to all of you,” he said.

“The key to our past and present success is that our dedicated workforce focuses tremendous energy to anticipate and fulfill the needs of our customers,” Kuroiwa concluded. “In the future, NK Parts will continue to passionately serve our customers and community not only here in Sidney, but also throughout our expanding sphere of operations in North America.”

The commitment to NKP Groups by the Kuroiwa family, said Hetzler, over the past 30 years is admirable.

A plaque dedicated to the family was unveiled and will e displayed in the main campus atrium.

“NK Parts is the first foreign subsidiary company of Nikkon Holdings. We aimed at providing Logistics, Manufacturing and Technical R&D support from a customer viewpoint in the US, same as Japan. We keep this viewpoint in mind for the last 30 years to be simple and honest in the U.S.A.,” said Okamoto,

“The company name is NK Parts Industries, Inc.

It is not NK Parts Logistics; it is not NK Parts transportation,” he said. “NK Parts Industries has been creating a lot of services over 30 years since 1988.

“What is NKP is creating? We at NK Parts have been creating additional value related to total supply chain & demand chain logistics.We create customers satisfaction

We create jobs and our associates’ are proud of accomplishment. We create your smile,” he said.

“Within these 30 years, our customers, communities and our associates are the source of happiness and the prosperity of NK Parts,” said Okamoto.

Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst was present as mayor 30 years ago for NKP’s grand opening. He was there 20 years ago, again as the mayor of Sidney. But before those two ceremonies and Tuesday’s celebration, Barhorst has personal ties to the land, which was owned by his great-grandfather, Henry Kuther.

Barhorst said he is proud of the relationship NKP has with the city of Sidney. He declared Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, as NK Parts Industrial Day in Sidney.

Dan Pierron, senior manager of finance, has been with the company for 22 years.

“It’s hard to believe that NKP has been a part of the Honda supplier and Sidney community for 30 years,” said Pierron.

“During the past 3 decades, we have seen many changes. Processes have changed, technology has changed, leadership has changed, but 1 thing has remained the same. Our associates. We have a dedicated workforce that has been committed to NKP through all of our challenges. This is evident with the group of tenured associates joining us this morning who will be recognized in a few minutes. Without the dedication of our associates, NKP would have struggled to reach the milestone we are celebrating today,” he said.

“Our associates are a reflection of the parent company and the importance of family. We were founded by the Kuriowa family and we are embraced by them today. Any person who joins the NKP team becomes part of this family. Thank you to the Kuroiwa family for treating us like family and taking care of us like family,” said Pierron.

Two customers were recognized who have been doing business with NKP for 30 years. They are Honda of American Manufacturing Anna Engine Plant and KTH Parts Industries.

Also recognized were associates with more than 25 years of employment with the company.

Joe Taylor has been an employee with NKP since day 1. He had 30 years, 3 months of service with the company.

Other associates honored were Mike Hamblin, 29 years, 7 months; Rochelle Wiliams, 29 years, 5 months; Kelly Wolfe, 27 years, 9 months; Deb Schilling, 27 years, 9 months; Jill Maxwell, 27 years, 1 month; Lee Tingley, 26 years, 4 months; Darby Watkins, 26 years, 2 months; Bad Oehlhof, 26 years, 2 months; Mike Preee, 25 years, 11 months; Nicol Lauderback, 25 years, 11 months; Deb Hall, 25 years, 1 month; and Jason Worley, 25 years.

“When you stop and think about the total number of service for those 13 associates, it adds up to 352.4 years worth,” said Hetzler. “That’s astonishing.”

The current NKP president told the crowd he had worked for Honda for 30 years before joining NIKKON Holding as president of NKP-Mexico in 2016.

“I recently became president of NKP in June of this year and very happy to be with you all today,” said Mizumachi. “I would like to sincerely thank all of our customers and people from the local community for joining us today and especially all of the NKP, NKA and ATA associates for their dedication and support in growing our business in Ohio over the last 30 years,” he said. “I look forward to the next 30 years and working with this team.”

Also recognized during the ceremony were Okamoto, coorporate officer for Nikkkon Holdings; Hiroshi Sakairi, with Nippon Konpo Unyu Soko Co.; and NKP and Auto Technic Americas officers Mizumachi, Craig Sherman, executive vice president for NKP; Hidehito Watanae, exeucitive vice president for ATA; Steve Colebaugh, vice president for KNP and ATA; Naoya Sato, vice president NKP; and Hiroshi Kiyosue, treasurer NKP.

A plaque honoring all the presidents of NKP was unveiled Tuesday. Holding the plaque are four men who served as president. They are Kenji Okamoto, left to right, Yasayuki Mizumachi, Masakatsu Kuroiwa and Hiroshi Sakairi. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_Presidents.jpg A plaque honoring all the presidents of NKP was unveiled Tuesday. Holding the plaque are four men who served as president. They are Kenji Okamoto, left to right, Yasayuki Mizumachi, Masakatsu Kuroiwa and Hiroshi Sakairi. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News Thirteen associates each with more than 25 years of service at NKP were honored Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_IMG_1976.jpg Thirteen associates each with more than 25 years of service at NKP were honored Tuesday. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News Craig Sheriman and Yasayuki Mizumachi present Joe Taylor with an award for his 30 years of service to NKP during the 30th anniversary celebration Tuesday. Taylor was the first person employed by NKP in 1988. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_JoeTaylor.jpg Craig Sheriman and Yasayuki Mizumachi present Joe Taylor with an award for his 30 years of service to NKP during the 30th anniversary celebration Tuesday. Taylor was the first person employed by NKP in 1988. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Company recognizes longtime employees

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

