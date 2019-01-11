Russia Local School names homecoming court

RUSSIA — Russia Local School will hold its homecoming dance on Saturday, Jan. 19, from 8 to 11:30 p.m., at the St. Remy Hall.

Crowning ceremonies will take place Friday, at 6 p.m., in the Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Homecoming activities are coordinated by the class of 2019.

The theme song for this year’s events is “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls.

Kindergarten attendants, who will serve as crown bearers, will be Wren Unrast, daughter of Barry and Angela Unrast, and Isaiah Bashore, son of Michael and Elizabeth Bashore.

Freshman attendants will be Ava Daniel, daughter of Keith and Joyce Daniel, and Jared Poling, son of Dan and Gina Poling.

Sophomore attendants will be Tori Hueing, daughter of Jim and Heidi Heuing, and Austin Cordonnier, son of Aaron and Denise Cordonnier.

Junior attendants will be Julia Benevides, daughter of Louise and Luis Tome, of Brazil, along with host parents, Craig and Connie McEldowney, and Adam Dapore, son of Kerry and Holly Dapore.

Candidates for queen are Anna Fiessinger, daughter of Craig and Stacey Fiessinger; Claire Meyer, daughter of Mike and Carla Meyer; and Kaylee Hiatt, daughter of Matt and Denise Hiatt.

Candidates for king are Gavin George, son of Chris and Joyce George; Daniel Kearns, son of Tim and Diedre Kearns; and Gus Cordonnier, son of Matt Cordonnier and Kim Cordonnier.

Masters of ceremonies will be seniors Kennedie Goubeaux, daughter of Wesley and Chandra Goubeaux, and Hannah Vallandingham, daughter of Josh and Lora Vallandingham.