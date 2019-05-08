UNOH to host Reverse Career and Internship Fair

LIMA – The University of Northwestern Ohio is hosting its fifth annual Reverse Career and Internship Fair for students in the Colleges of Business, Health Professions and Occupational Professions.

The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. May 22 in the UNOH Event Center’s Presidential Hall.

The Reverse Career and Internship Fair is a spin on traditional job fairs. In this event, students and alumni must pre-register and each will have a station to sell themselves to potential employers who will be in attendance and circulating around the room.

Students are able to showcase their knowledge, skills and abilities by including past projects and work samples at their booth. Employers are able to observe the candidates’ presentation and organization skills and dig deep into specific projects the students chose to highlight.

“By hosting a Reverse Career & Internship Fair, we are making it as convenient for the employer as possible while giving students and alumni the opportunity to learn how to speak to professionals, be prepared for the job interview and gain valuable networking skills,” Nicole Niemeyer, co-director of career services at UNOH, said. “This is a terrific learning experience for all involved. Employers can learn more about our students, and our students can learn what it takes to get hired in competitive industries.”

Companies attending the career and internship fair will look to hire business, accounting, health care, marketing, sport marketing, medical, information technology, legal assisting and office management students.

Throughout the Reverse Career and Internship Fair, UNOH College of Business, Health Professions and Occupational Professions students will have the opportunity to meet prospective employers, talk to them one-on-one and hand out resumes. Some students will be able to set up appointments to be formally interviewed by the attending companies.

The University of Northwestern Ohio offers lifetime job assistance to all graduates, and the career and internship fair is part of that lifetime assistance.

Anyone interested in setting up a booth at the career fair or attending as an employer can email Nicole Niemeyer at nniemeye@unoh.edu or call 419-998-3266.

Companies already scheduled to attend the career and internship fair include Com Net, K&M Tire, Leaders Staffing, Lima Memorial Health Systems, Midwast Specialties/FlexArm, NOW Marketing Group, Ohio Means Jobs, Perry ProTECH, ScribeAmerica, Speedway, Spherion Staffing, The Concrete Protector and Transamerica Financial.