Wilson Health Foundation hosts 25th annual golf classic

SIDNEY – The Wilson Health Foundation will host the 25th Annual Golf Classic on Wednesday, June 19, at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. The day will begin with breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and a shot gun start at 9 a.m. On the course there will be a putting contest, hole-in-one contest, 50/50, unlimited snacks and drinks and a lot of fun. The day will end with lunch, presentation of awards and proximity prizes.

All proceeds from this event will go towards The Future is Clear Campaign for Women’s Breast Imaging. This is a $1.1 million campaign to purchase two 3D Mammography units and Breast Biopsy System for Wilson Health.

The need for this equipment is great. The Breast Cancer mortality rate in Shelby County is 27 percent higher than the national rate and the county’s screening rates are too low. On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, and one woman will die of breast cancer every 13 minutes. With this state-of-the-art equipment and increased screening rates hospital officials know that they will save lives.

For more information about the Wilson Health Golf Classic or The Future is Clear campaign, visit www.wilsonhealth.org or call 937-498-5540.