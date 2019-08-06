Firehouse Subs donates water

SIDNEY – Firehouse Subs in Sidney donated 112 cases of bottled water to the Sidney Fire Department as part of the company’s H2O For Heroes bottled water collection drive.

Firehouse Subs locations throughout the United States collected water on Saturday for the franchise’s eighth annual collection drive. Guests who donated a case of water received a coupon for a free medium sub.

This was the second consecutive year that Firehouse Subs donated water to the Sidney Fire Department. The department still has some water left from last year’s donation, Deputy Fire Chief Chad Hollinger said, that it uses throughout the year when its firefighters respond to calls.

“We really appreciate Firehouse Subs doing this promotion,” Hollinger said. “It’s phenomenal that we have a partner in the community that thinks of us when they want to make a donation like that.”

For more information about Firehouse Subs and its H2O For Heroes promotion, visit www.firehousesubs.com.

Firefighter Andy Zumberger, left, and firefighter Mike Utz, right, carry water from Firehouse Subs to a Sidney Fire Department truck waiting outside on Monday afternoon. Firehouse Subs in Sidney donated 112 cases of water to the Sidney Fire Department as part of its H2O For Heroes promotion. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_PRINT-IMGP0785.jpg Firefighter Andy Zumberger, left, and firefighter Mike Utz, right, carry water from Firehouse Subs to a Sidney Fire Department truck waiting outside on Monday afternoon. Firehouse Subs in Sidney donated 112 cases of water to the Sidney Fire Department as part of its H2O For Heroes promotion. Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News Sidney Fire Department Assistant Chief Eric Barhorst, left to right, Firehouse Subs owner Tom Martin, firefighter Steve O’Meara and firefighter Andy Zumberger load water into a Sidney Fire Department pickup truck Monday afternoon outside of Firehouse Subs in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_PRINT-IMGP0810.jpg Sidney Fire Department Assistant Chief Eric Barhorst, left to right, Firehouse Subs owner Tom Martin, firefighter Steve O’Meara and firefighter Andy Zumberger load water into a Sidney Fire Department pickup truck Monday afternoon outside of Firehouse Subs in Sidney. Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

