Benefit planned for Lori Clinehens

MAPLEWOOD — A benefit to help Lori Clinehens in her fight against cancer will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Maplewood Fire Department, 21421 Maplewood Road.

The hog roast dinner will include pulled pork, baked beans, a choice of coleslaw or potato salad and soft drink. Dinner will be by donation.

A silent auction with a variety of donated items will also be held. Bidding will close on the silent auction at 7:30 p.m.

Clinehens was diagnosed with cancer in her pancreas, liver and lymph nodes of her lungs. The fundraiser will assist with the costs associated with her treatment.

The event is being hosted by the Maplewood Fire Department, friends from Sidney First United Methodist Church and the Maplewood United Methodist Church.