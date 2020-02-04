Mensa to hold Culture Fair Test

CINCINNATI — A Culture Fair test for admission to Mensa, the international high-IQ society, will be given on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 9:45 a.m. at Modern Office Methods, 4747 Lake Forest Drive, Cincinnati. The Culture Fair test is primarily for those who do not speak English as their first language. This battery of three tests is designed to measure intelligence without the influence of cultural climate, level of education or verbal fluency. These tests are non-verbal. For more information e-mail bign700@yahoo.com or message @cincymensa via Twitter.

American Mensa offers the qualification test and/or evaluation of a prior test score free through March 31 with online voucher code. To use it, go to www.us.mensa.org/join and, when prompted at checkout enter the voucher code Flyers19. Each test taker must have a photo ID, and either a voucher or the $60 test evaluation fee, which is charged by the national Mensa office to cover expenses of the testing program including purchasing the right to use the copyrighted tests. Those who score in the top two percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and deductive reasoning are eligible for Mensa membership. The test is open to anyone age 14 and older, but parental permission is required for those ages 14 to 17. Applicants of any age can use prior evidence from a wide variety of other standardized IQ tests to qualify. See https://www.us.mensa.org/join/testscores/ or contact us for information. Dayton Area Mensa has members from age seven through middle eighties.