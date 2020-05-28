Darke County Parks to offer remote summer camp program

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Parks’ naturalists have been hard at work exploring new ways to offer educational opportunities that adhere to social distancing guidelines. This spring, many educational videos were featured on the Darke County Parks’ Facebook page as well as YouTube.

Now, naturalists are transitioning into summer camp season. While originally scheduled summer camps were cancelled due to the virus, DCP is offering a unique summer camp this year, “Outside the Box”.

Here’s how it will work:

• Each “Outside the Box” camp will feature five days of activities, with most, if not all, supplies provided.

• On the first day of camp, participants can swing by the Nature Center at Shawnee Prairie to pick up their supply box. Anyone unable to pick up a supply box can click the box at registration and a DCP employee will drop it off at their specified address.

• Each day’s activities will feature a special camp-only YouTube video link featuring one of the Parks’ naturalists leading campers on the day’s activities. Camp activities can be done at any time of the day.

• On Friday of camp week, DCP will host a web-stream (zoom-style) for all campers to join the group and share what they discovered with all Parks’ Naturalists and everyone in the stream will get to do a final activity.

Anyone interested in registering their child for “Outside the Box” summer camp can visit www.darkecountyparks.org/programs or call the nature center at 937-548-0165.