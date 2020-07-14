French bulldogs doing well after adoptions

SIDNEY – All 17 French bulldogs that spent more than a year at the Shelby County Animal Shelter are doing well after being adopted last month.

“The owners have been saying that the dogs are making progress and doing well,” Shelby County Dog Warden Kelli Ward said. “So far we’ve got nothing but good updates.”

The French bulldogs were rescued from a house fire on March 26, 2019, in Sidney. Sidney Municipal Court ordered the dogs forfeited to the shelter after their former owner, Grazyna Latocha, was convicted of cruelty against companion animals and deprivation of necessary veterinary medical sustenance.

Once court proceedings were completed, the shelter announced a lottery system would be used for adoption of the dogs. More than 200 people applied with applications received from throughout the United States including Arizona, Florida, Illinois and New York.

Ultimately some of the dogs were adopted by Shelby County residents while others went to locations including Miami County, Cuyahoga County, Seneca County and Chicago. The last one was adopted June 26, 15 months after being rescued.

“It was sad just for the fact that they’ve been here for so long and we’ve gotten used to them, but it was great to see them off to start a new adventure,” Ward said.

As rescue dogs, the Shelby County Animal Shelter advised potential adopters that the French bulldogs would require patient owners who would be willing to work with them. Staff worked with the dogs during their time at the shelter but found they didn’t interact well with other dogs.

Despite their traumatic past, the dogs have adapted well to their new homes.

“All of them have been doing really well,” Ward said. “The owners worked through their issues that they were presenting.”

While the French bulldogs have found new homes, the Shelby County Animal Shelter still has three dogs and eight cats that are available for adoption. Anyone who is interested in adopting an animal can call the shelter at 937-498-7201 to set up an appointment.

The adoptable animals also can be viewed online at https://co.shelby.oh.us/animal-shelter/adoptable-pets/ and on www.petfinder.com.

The presence of the French bulldogs helped promote pet adoption, Ward said, and helped other animals find their forever homes.

“It’s definitely helped,” she said. “Adoptions have been great here at the shelter.”

On June 17, Shelby County Dog Warden Kelli Ward, left, and Shelby County Animal Shelter staff member Chastity Crowder, of Lockington, display two of the French bulldogs that were rescued from a house fire on March, 26 2019. After more than a year in the shelter, 17 French bulldogs that were rescued from the fire have been adopted and are doing well, Ward said. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_SDN061920Dogs.jpg On June 17, Shelby County Dog Warden Kelli Ward, left, and Shelby County Animal Shelter staff member Chastity Crowder, of Lockington, display two of the French bulldogs that were rescued from a house fire on March, 26 2019. After more than a year in the shelter, 17 French bulldogs that were rescued from the fire have been adopted and are doing well, Ward said. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

