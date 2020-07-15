Fair winds and following seas, sailor

Relatives, many dressed in World War II re-enactors uniforms, serve as pallbearers, prepare to carry the casket of family patriarch Marion Adams to his final resting place at Miami Memorial Park on Wednesday. Adams, a United States Navy veteran of World War II, participated in the D-Day landings at Normandy on June 6, 1944, as a Signalman aboard LST-491. He carried a life-long love for his country and the military, which he instilled in his children and grandchildren.

