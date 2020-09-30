125 Years

Sept. 30, 1895

Temperance services were held at the Baptist and United Presbyterian churches yesterday morning and at the Methodist and Presbyterian churches in the evening. The meetings were well attended with two out-of-town speakers. Object of the meetings was to lay open the way toward organizing a branch of the Ohio Anti-Saloon League for Sidney and Shelby county.

———

The Democratic campaign in Ohio was opened in Columbus Saturday night under auspicious circumstances. The affair was probably the largest of its kind ever held in the state, it being estimated that there were more than 50,000 people from out of the city in attendance. The parade, which was nearly six miles long, had nearly 10,000 people in the line of march.

———

A Poplar street lady only rides her bicycle after dark. She doesn’t wear bloomers either.

100 Years

Sept. 30, 1920

Hon. Frank B. Willis, Republican candidate for United States Senator, and John L. Cable, Republican candidate for Congress, spoke at the high school auditorium yesterday afternoon following a tour of a part of Shelby county. J.E. Russell acted as chairman for the meeting.

———

A horse belonging to C.L. Stewart fell into a cistern at the rear of the parsonage of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on West Park street this morning. The animal fell into the cistern in such a manner that its head was sticking out.

75 Years

Sept. 30, 1945

At a special meeting of the Sidney Board of Education last night, Paul Watson, Oak Hill, W.Va., was engaged as physical education teacher and athletic coach at Sidney High school for the remainder of the year. Watson will replace John Kerekes who is critically ill at the home of his sister in Cleveland.

———

For three-and-a-half quarters the Sidney Yellow Jackets backed a scrappy Dayton Fairmont team all over Julia Lamb field here last night, but in the last five minutes the Dragons struck with built-up fury and pounded out a 14 to 0 win.

———

Visitors to Sidney who like to fly are taking advantage of the Sidney airport on Hardin road, west of Sidney, and planes land there frequently to be handled until passengers take off again.

50 Years

Sept. 30, 1970

Friends and neighbors of Charles Calloway of Lehman road, whose barn and several sheds were destroyed by fire Sept. 18, assisted the family with cleaning up debris.

Joining the work crew were Charles Calloway Jr., Gene Veit, Richard A. Prince, Tom Prince, Frank Gross, Richard and Patsy Elsass, Clarence Weidner, William Schimmel and daughters, Marvin Ditmer and son, Harold Roeth and son, Virgil Schmidt, and Don Chalmers.

———

SEATTLE, WASH. – Astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon, flew a Boeing 747 jumbo jet on a 90-minute flight over the Pacific Northwest Tuesday.

Armstrong of Wapakoneta, Ohio, was at the controls of the superjet for most of the flight, from Boeing Field to Everest, over the Olympic Peninsula and back here. He was at the controls during takeoff and landing and expressed delight at the huge airliner, which can carry 362 passengers.

———

Wilmington College has appointed Dr. Philip Fazzini new chairman of the industrial education department.

Fazzini spent ten years in the Sidney public schools as an instructor and curriculum coordinator for the industrial arts department. He also worked as a research assistant and teaching supervisor while completing his work for his doctorate at Ohio State.

25 Years

Sept. 30, 1995

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) – Adolf Hitler’s shaky hands and dismal appearance in his final days were at least partly due to Parkinson’s disease, a new study asserts.

Hitler looks like a broken man in the days before he killed himself in his Berlin bunker on April 30, 1945. One of his generals later wrote that Hitler’s hands trembled, he walked with a stoop and his eyes glowed.

Ellen Gibbels, a Cologne neurologist and psychiatrist, examined Third Reich documentaries of Hitler and concluded that he had suffered from Parkinson’s disease since 1941.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

