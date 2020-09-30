Council adopts 5-year financial plan

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council adopted the city of Sidney’s five-year financial plan and confirmed board appointments, along with other business, Monday evening at its hybrid-style teleconference meeting.

City Council first adopted an ordinance to assess the cost of the removal of litter or junk or weed cutting for outstanding invoices through Aug. 8, 2020, and remain outstanding as of Sept. 9. For weed mowing violations, the invoiced amount is the actual cost of the mowing plus $75 for the first weed cutting, $150 for the second cutting and $250 for each cutting thereafter. For junk removal violations, the invoiced amount is the actual cost of the junk removal plus 20 percent. A total of 28 properties will be assessed a total of $9,466.20 for junk removal and 47 properties will be assessed $14,720.050 for weed mowing.

Council then adopted the following three resolutions:

• The city’s 2021-2025 five year financial plan.

• To reappoint Merrill Asher to the Sidney Planning Commission. The term expires Sept. 30, 2026. Asher has served on the Planning Commission since 2009.

• To confirm Mayor Mike Barhorst’s appointment of Jeff Hobbs to a new five-year term on the Sidney Compensation Commission. The term will expire Oct. 1, 2025. Hobbs will replace Tom Miller, who did not wish to be reappointed.

The Compensation Commission is established by the Sidney City Charter and has the responsibility of determining the annual salary of the mayor and members of City Council. An appointment is made by the mayor, with confirmation by council.

Also Monday, there was a brief discussion on the request to transfer a D1, D2 and D3 liquor permit from Rainbow Grill Inc. dba Rainbow Bar & Grill to Shadoan Holdings LLC at 126 N. Ohio Ave.

The D1 permit allows beer only in original, sealed containers for consumption on premises, or for carry-out until 1 a.m. City Manager Mark Cundiff said the D2 permit allows wine and mixed beverages for on-premises consumption, or in original, sealed containers for carry-out until 1 a.m. The D3 permit allows spirituous liquor for on-premises consumption only until 1 a.m.

The Sidney Police Department conducted a background report for the ownership change and it indicated there was no reason to oppose it, Cundiff said. Council members voiced no opposition to allow for the change to pursue the liquor permit.

Council member Ed Hamaker was absent Monday. His absence was excused by City Council.

In other business at the end of the meeting, Barhorst invited council members to attend the Sidney Bicentennial Tree Planting ceremony set for Oct. 10. at 10 a.m. on the south side of the Shelby County Courthouse. He also extended an invitation to attend the re-dedication of the Zenas King Bridge at Tawawa Park on Oct. 17.

Council member Jenny VanMatre pointed out there are a lack of crosswalks at the Sidney High School near Karen Avenue. It was noted Sidney Police are in the area helping out at crosswalks and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is working along side of the city to determine what changes may need to be made.

Cundiff reminded the public and council members the Shelby County United Way’s annual fundraiser is underway. He encouraged all to donate.

