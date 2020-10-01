Jackson Center mini Relay for Life

Henry Springer, front center left, 4, of Maplewood, son of Matt and Emily Springer, leads a group of Jackson Center Local Schools students with Jackson Center Varsity volleyball Coach Kim Metz in the first lap of a mini Relay for Life hosted by Jackson Center FCCLA and Jackson Center Local Schools. The relay was held at Jackson Center Local Schools’ new track on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Henry finished treatment for brain cancer earlier this year and Metz fought her own battle with cancer during which she continued to coach volleyball. Starting at noon student groups took turns coming out to the track and walking around it with banners.

