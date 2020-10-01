Schools report student COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY — The weekly school report on students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 was released Thursday. Six schools in Shelby County reported having students or staff members testing positive for the virus.

Anna Local Schools reported two students tested positive, bringing their total cases to three students. The have one staff member who had previously tested positive.

Botkins Local School has one student who tested positive and no staff member has tested positive.

Fairlawn Local School has one student who tested positive, bringing their total to three students. One staff member had previously tested positive.

Jackson Center Local School reported its first student COVID-19 case. A staff member had previously tested positive.

Lehman Catholic High School reported six students tested positive, bringing their total to eight students.

A staff member in the Sidney City Schools tested positive for the virus, bringing the staff total to five. Three students had previously tested positive fr the virus

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19during its Thursday morning update.

The new cases involve three women in their 20s; one woman and three men in their 40s; ne woman and one man in their 50s; and three women and two men in their 60s Shelby County now has 689 total cases.

As of Thursday, 512 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 166 have not recovered. Currently, five Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Eleven people in the county have died as a result of COVID-19. They include one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, two men in their 90s and a woman in her 100s.

Of those who have tested positive, 12% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 384 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 68 cases, Botkins (45306) 22 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 53 cases, Houston (45333) 22 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 27 cases, New Bremen (45869) two cases, New Knoxville (45871) two cases, Maplewood (45340) 13 cases, Minster (45865) 22 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) four cases and Russia (45363) 55 cases.

The weekly nursing home report was released Wednesday. In Shelby County, Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation nursing home reported three new resident cases and 6 staff cases. The total number of residents testing positive since the pandemic began is 11 and 14 staff members.

Ohio Living Dorothy Love has one new resident case and two staff members who have tested positive. A total of 19 residents and 22 staff members have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Eight new resident and four new staff cases were reported in Auglaize County. Otterbein Cridersville Assisted Living has two new staff cases, bringing their cumulative total to nine staff members. Otterbein Cridersville Nursing Home has one new staff case, bringing its total to three. Otterbein St. Marys Assisted Living has one new staff case, bringing its total to 28,

Otterbein St. Marys Nursing Home reported six new resident cases, bringing its total to nine cases. Wapakoneta Manor Nursing Home has two new resident cases, bringing its total to six cases.

Versailles Rehabilitation and Health Care Center has reported 10 new resident cases, for a total of 18 cases Eight staff members have also tested positive for a total of 14 cases.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, two Shelby County nursing home residents have died of COVID-19. Eight nursing home residents in Auglaize County have died. In Darke County, 28 nursing home residents have died.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported another death related to COVID-19, a woman between the ages of 80-100. The reporting of this death had been delayed pending review of death certificate information that did indicate COVID-19 as another contributing condition.The county now has 14 COVID-19-related deaths.

There are 695 total cases in the county with 587 confirmed and 108 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 58.

A total of 414 women have tested positive while 281 men have tested positive.

The total number of people who have recovered is 554. There are 115 active cases. The average age of those testing positive is 48.

The new cases include a 49-year-old woman, 12-year-old boy, 26-year-old man, probable 31-year-old man, 56-year-old man, 39-year-old woman, 89-year-old woman, 38-year-old woman, 71-year-old man, 70-year-old woman,43-year-old woman, 56-year-old man, and a 27-year-old man. All cases are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include 14 people in the 0-10 age range, 69 in the 10-20 age range, 92 in the 20-30 age range, 100 in the 30-40 age range, 87 in the 40-50 age range, 122 in the 50-60 age range, 83 in the 60-70 age range, 56 in the 70-80 age range, 50 in the 80-90 age range, 20 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 265 cases in St. Marys, 185 cases in Wapakoneta, 88 cases in Minster, 81 cases in New Bremen, 32 cases in Cridersville, 21 cases in Waynesfield, four cases in Botkins, 10 cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview and one case in Buckland.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,526 positive cases. Miami County has had 143 total hospitalizations and 53 deaths. There are 1,216 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported it has 865 positive cases. There have been 80 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 696 people have recovered. There have been 44 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

The Logan County Health District reported 321 cases, including one new case. A total of 280 people have recovered. There have been three county deaths.

In Thursday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 155,314 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 15,606 have been hospitalized with 3,237 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,817 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 134,216 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 40. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.