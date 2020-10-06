125 Years

October 6, 1895

In the Piqua 10-mile road race yesterday afternoon, O.W. Nisewonger, of Oran, finished sixth; C.L. Mohr, of Pemberton, finished ninth, and George Swob, of Oran, finished 14th.

——

An oil well on leased property near Cridersville, Auglaize county, in which Milton Bennett, of the city, has an interest, was shot yesterday. It is producing 100 barrels of oil a day.

——-

Alvin Robbins, of St. Paris, who has been employed at Pete Shearer’s barber shop for the past few months, has resigned and will return home tonight, expecting to enter school.

100 Years

October 6, 1920

The displaying of a picture of Senator Harding as the Republican candidate for President before the pupils of her class by a teacher in the Sidney schools has resulted in action by the board of education to prevent any repetition of the event. The board at its meeting last night adopted a resolution forbidding a display of any political nature by teachers or janitors.

——-

Clem A. Crusey was elected president of the Shelby County Athletic club at the organization meeting held last evening. T.J. Kerrigan was named vice president; Carl F. Berger, secretary; H.N. Dickensheets, treasurer, ad tom Flannery, George Ehrhardt and James J. Shea, directors.

——-

Col. William Shine, of this city, old Democratic war horse of the Fourth Congressional District, was in Dayton yesterday for a conference with Gov. Cox at Trailsend. The governor and Col. Shine have been personal friends for many years.

75 Years

October 6, 1945

Mrs. Laura Richards Nieh, medical missionary in China, has been liberated from Japanese custody, according to word received today by her uncle, J.E. Russell, from the office of the Provost Marshall General. No word had been received from her for the past 18 months. She had been originally located near Peking.

——-

Dairy feed payments in Shelby county are now being made on whole milk and butterfat production for the months of July and August, it was announced today by I.M. Wilkinson, AAA chairman. The rate is 45 cents per cwt. on whole milk, and 13 cents per pound on butterfat.

——-

A runaway auto, driven by an Indiana man, sideswiped the Liberty Folder Co. building and ran into the front of the Liberty Market yesterday afternoon, when the brakes on the vehicle failed to hold as it was coming down the East Court street hill. There was heavy damage to the car but the three occupants escaped serious injury.

50 Years

October 6, 1970

A former Sidney resident and his bride, who is a Boston native, spent a whirlwind weekend in Sidney with his parents before returning to a busy schedule of speech-making throughout the United States.

He is Paul Steinle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Steinle of Russell street, and his wife is Margaret Jo. Steinle is chief of the Saigon Bureau for Westinghouse Broadcasting, based in New York.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – Decision Dynamics, Inc., at Moorestown, N.J., has acquired Rescore Manufacturing Co., Washington street, here, effective Sept. 30.

Prior to the acquisition, Fred H. Bunke was president, his son Fred G. Bunke was secretary-treasurer and Guy Lotz, vice president. Rescore makes can crushers, Bunke said. The company has been in operation since 1959 and employs 12 persons.

25 Years

October 6, 1995

HOUSTON – Houston Community Association members discussed during their October 4 meeting the possibility that a neighborhood watch/crime prevention program called Shelby Eyes and Ears be resumed in the local area.

Tana Ingle, secretary of the association, said the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is working in conjunction with Houston area residents to see if the program, known as SEE, might be resumed.

——-

Photo: Tim Byrd tosses a bale of straw to Herschel Knoop as they prepare for the annual Forestry Field Day to be held Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to the free event, which is sponsored by the Shelby Soil and Water Conversation District.

——-

Photo: Shelby County Common Pleas Judge John Schmitt makes a point during a “Community in Crisis?” workshop session Thursday. Looking on are former Shelby County Sheriff Jon Lenhart, Pam Helmlinger of Shelby County Children Services, and Jim Hull of Shelby County Addiction Services.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-3.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org