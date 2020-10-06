Waiting for school to start

Jessica Moniaci holds her daughter, Olivia Moniaci, 3, as she waits with her son, Jace Moniaci, left, 5, all of Sidney, to drop her children off at Whittier Early Childhood Center on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Parents are required to stand in a socially distanced line marked by smiling shapes painted on the sidewalk. To protect against COVID-19 transmission, children are scanned for temperatures and given hand sanitizer before entering the school. Parents are not allowed in the building.

One of the smiling shapes painted on the sidewalk to help people socially distance.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_DSC_6142.jpg One of the smiling shapes painted on the sidewalk to help people socially distance.

Jessica Moniaci holds her daughter, Olivia Moniaci, 3, as she waits with her son, Jace Moniaci, left, 5, all of Sidney, to drop her children off at Whittier Early Childhood Center on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Parents are required to stand in a socially distanced line marked by smiling shapes painted on the sidewalk. To protect against COVID-19 transmission, children are scanned for temperatures and given hand sanitizer before entering the school. Parents are not allowed in the building.