125 Years

October 7, 1895

Miss Ida Hall has been employed to teach the common branches in the B. Business College. Classes will be organized this week.

The Township trustees at their meeting awarded the contract for hauling the township wood this year to Reuben Thompson.

Saturday was a great day in the annuals of the Democratic party of Shelby county. There was a tremendous outpouring of party members for the appearance here of ex-Governor Campbell and other party candidates. The crowd was variously estimated, but it is thought there were easily 10,000 people on the streets, the outpouring begin one of the Democratic party of Shelby county, exceeding the most sanguine expectations of everyone.

100 Years

October 7, 1920

The Sidney City football team will open its season Sunday afternoon at Xenia. Signal practice will be held at the armory on Friday evening at 7:30. The trip to Xenia will be made by auto so players must leave here Sunday morning.

W.B. Fulton and son Kerr left today to motor to Florida and cross over into Cuba, where they will spend the winter on their plantation.

A party of 50 young people, members of the sophomore class at Sidney High school, enjoyed an out-of-door party last evening at the country home of Miss Isabelle Conover, southwest of the city. Some of the guests motored out and others went out on the 7 o’clock car.

75 Years

October 7, 1945

More than 400 solicitors are ready tonight to begin solicitation in the first campaign of the Shelby County War and Community Chest, H.A. Binkley, drive co-chairman, said today. The drive will have as its goal $42,125 to serve eight agencies. Workers will start making their calls tomorrow morning.

J.C. Custenborder, clerk of the board of education, today emphasized that the two-mill school levy which will appear on the ballot in November, is a renewal and not a new tax. The levy has been a part of the local tax rate for 10 years. Custenborder pointed out that the Sidney tax rate of 12 mills is outstandingly low when compared with surrounding towns.

50 Years

October 7, 1970

The Sidney Iutis Club held an installation dinner Monday evening at Hussey’s in Port Jefferson.

Ivan Ferree was installed as president; Larry Wiford, vice president; Steve Hubbell, secretary; Paul Sarver, treasurer; Sam Fogt, chaplain; James Berger, sergeant-at-arms, and Richard Valentine, historian.

Mrs. Clara John, of R.R. 2, Sidney, won $600 when her name was drawn from the Lucky Barrel at the Jerrold Store Tuesday evening. She had registered at the store during the week.

Dr. Preston Ports, formerly of Farmington, Mich., has opened his office for the practice of general medicine in the Frederick Building, 215 N. Main avenue.

25 Years

October 7, 1995

Well-known local artist, Ray B. Warren, 82, died Friday, October 6, 1995. Five of Mr. Warren’s scenes of Shelby County were published as covers for the bicentennial sections of the Sidney Daily News. He also won numerous awards at the Shelby County Fair in the Fine Arts Department. He frequently portrayed railroad scenes.

Sidney Jaycees will collect supplies Sunday to send to victims of Hurricane Opal in the Gulf Coast region.

Jaycees and volunteers will be in the parking lot of Sidney Wal-Mart store Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Items to be collected are bottled water, cleaning supplies, baby needs and toiletries. Volunteers welcome.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

