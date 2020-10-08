Gas line struck in residential neighborhood

A Vectren employee and Sidney firefighters work to stop a gas leak Thursday morning, Oct. 8, around 9 a.m. in front of 402 Franklin Ave. A gas pipe was struck at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Water Street when crews from Sturm Construction began working. According to Assistant Fire Chief Eric Barhorst, the gas line had been marked in the wrong location where excavation was about to begin for work on Franklin Avenue. Barhorst said a very loud hissing sound could be heard and the smell of gas could be detected. Sidney Fire, Police, the city’s street department, DP&L and Vectren responded to the scene. Five houses were evacuated, and several streets were blocked off while crews worked to repair the damage, including South Water Street, South Walnut Avenue, Franklin Avenue and Fair Road.

A Vectren employee and Sidney firefighters work to stop a gas leak Thursday morning, Oct. 8, around 9 a.m. in front of 402 Franklin Ave. A gas pipe was struck at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Water Street when crews from Sturm Construction began working. According to Assistant Fire Chief Eric Barhorst, the gas line had been marked in the wrong location where excavation was about to begin for work on Franklin Avenue. Barhorst said a very loud hissing sound could be heard and the smell of gas could be detected. Sidney Fire, Police, the city’s street department, DP&L and Vectren responded to the scene. Five houses were evacuated, and several streets were blocked off while crews worked to repair the damage, including South Water Street, South Walnut Avenue, Franklin Avenue and Fair Road. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_GASLEAK_2-1.jpg A Vectren employee and Sidney firefighters work to stop a gas leak Thursday morning, Oct. 8, around 9 a.m. in front of 402 Franklin Ave. A gas pipe was struck at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Water Street when crews from Sturm Construction began working. According to Assistant Fire Chief Eric Barhorst, the gas line had been marked in the wrong location where excavation was about to begin for work on Franklin Avenue. Barhorst said a very loud hissing sound could be heard and the smell of gas could be detected. Sidney Fire, Police, the city’s street department, DP&L and Vectren responded to the scene. Five houses were evacuated, and several streets were blocked off while crews worked to repair the damage, including South Water Street, South Walnut Avenue, Franklin Avenue and Fair Road. Blythe Alspaugh | Sidney Daily News