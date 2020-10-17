125 Years

October 17, 1895

Rev. A.H. Minneman, of the Lutheran Church, was recently in receipt of a call to a large congregation at Chattanooga, Tenn. His congregation here thinks too much of him to allow him to leave Sidney and at the meeting Sunday they one and all insisted that he should remain. This we are glad to say he has decided to do.

——-

Dr. C.E. Tenney, H.C. Jones and B.D. Heck made a trip to West Milton, Miami county, yesterday on their wheels and took dinner with a party of 30 wheelmen from Dayton. They went by way of Troy and Ludlow Falls and returned by way of Covington and Piqua, covering 65 miles.

——-

Rosco Leymaster has taken the position of special delivery messenger at the post office.

100 Years

October 17, 1920

The greatest enthusiasm was shown at the meeting of the Business Girls last evening, when it was announced that the committee had taken an option on the late Mrs. Mary Wagner homestead on East Poplar street.

——-

A special committee of attorneys appointed by the court to investigate mismanagement at the county jail made its report this morning. The committee was of the opinion that “if the facts stated in the report of the grand jury are true, the same are subject to investigation by the grand jury in the orderly process of law as prescribed by the statutes.”

75 Years

October 17, 1945

Sidney Post 217, American Legion, held its first initiation last evening for new men from World War II. Commander Ralph Harmony and Chaplain Robert Eshman were in charge of the impressive ceremony used for the first time. Vice Commander Basil Brown reported that the present membership of the Post stands at 378, largest in its history.

——-

Bishop Ralph S. Cushman, DD, LLD, of the St. Paul area, Northern jurisdiction of the Methodist church will be the speaker for the meeting this evening of the convention of the Ohio Conference Women’s Society of Christian Service in session here today and tomorrow.

——-

Milton R. Bennett has been elected a district trustee of the Ohio Association of Insurance Agents at the meeting held this week at the Granville Inn.

50 Years

October 17, 1970

Exhibited by Linda Knoop, R.R. 1, Sidney, “K.K. Aim Spark Dutches” placed second in the senior yearling in milk class of the All American Junior Jersey show at the Ohio State fairgrounds last week.

——-

A number of officials of the Sperry and Hutchinson Co. are in Sidney today for the formal opening of the new S&H Green Stamp redemption center at 1130 Michigan street.

The center is located near the Fourth avenue intersection and adjacent to Dorsey’s Westowne store, with access from Third avenue and Michigan street. It has an excess of 6,800 square feet of display space and merchandise storage area for an assortment of approximately 1,900 name-brand items available to S&H Green Stamp savers.

25 Years

October 17, 1995

WASHINGTON – Hundreds of thousands of black men returned home today from a spirited rally for unity and brotherhood, pledging to clean up their lives and rebuild a country portrayed as poisoned by racism.

Many of the estimated 400,000 people drawn here Monday by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan’s Million Man March were optimistic that one of the outcomes of the peaceful day of praying, singing and speech-making would be more understanding between blacks and whites.

——-

As of Friday, all Ohio drivers are required to carry proof of financial responsibility (insurance) or they will face penalties that include losing their driver’s license.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

