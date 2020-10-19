Hollinger named new Sidney fire chief

SIDNEY — Sidney City Manager Mark Cundiff announced Monday, the promotion of Deputy Fire Chief Chad Hollinger to Sidney fire chief.

Hollinger will serve as acting fire chief until the official retirement of current Fire Chief Brad Jones on Nov. 10, 2020.

This promotion is the result of a process that included a review of all applicants’ resumes, a structured interview and an assessment center, said Cundiff in a press release.

Hollinger began his career with the city of Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services in March 2003. Prior to his appointment with the city, Hollinger volunteered with the villages Arcanum and Pitsburg, Ohio. He also worked part-time for the city of Englewood, Ohio, and then full-time for the city of Monroe, Ohio.

After coming to Sidney, Hollinger served on numerous teams and committees. He is a past president and vice president of Sidney Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 912. During his time as a firefighter/EMT-paramedic, he received numerous letters of accommodation, unit citations and records of exceptional performance.

In May 2011, Hollinger was promoted to lieutenant and served in the fire prevention, training and shift assignments. In 2015, he was promoted to the rank of assistant fire chief where he served as A-crew shift commander and chief of technical rescue.

In April 2019, Hollinger successfully completed the Civil Service promotional process and was named deputy fire chief in May 2019. He has served in that rank since.

Hollinger holds an associate degree from Sinclair Community College in fire administration and is currently finishing his Bachelor of Science Degree in fire and safety engineering technology at the University of Cincinnati. In April 2018, Hollinger graduated from the Ohio Fire Executive program through the Ohio Fire Chief’s Association.

Hollinger is a state of Ohio certified level II firefighter, EMT-paramedic, certified fire safety inspector, fire instructor and continuing education instructor. Additionally, he has completed hazardous materials technician, HazMat officer and safety officer, fire investigator, level 1 technical rescue and fire officer 1 and 2 training.

Hollinger is the current chief of the Shelby County Hazardous Materials Team. Hollinger is a member of the Shelby County United Way Executive Board — second vice chairman, allocations team leader and community initiatives chair. Hollinger also serves on the New Choices Inc. executive board as the vice president.

Hollinger and his family attend Grace Baptist Church in Sidney. He and his wife Beth reside in the Sidney area, along with their two daughters, Hannah and Emily.

“Chief Hollinger is a proven leader with an exemplary history of service to the city of Sidney and surrounding areas. I am pleased to name Chad as Sidney’s 26th fire chief,” Cundiff said.