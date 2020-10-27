United Way trusted community leader

SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way is a local organization with an independent local governing board. The organization follows all government and national best practices for financial stewardship and governing. The local board sets policies and evaluates new programs and initiatives for the community. Agency Allocation Funding is determined by using both the 20 board of directors and an additional 20-25 community volunteers representing leadership from supporting partner companies and donors.

The board of directors and executive committee all serve with restricted term limits, a non-profit best practice. The community can review the organizations financials and annual audit on their website, shelbycountyunitedway.org. The Shelby County United Way is a top performing Local United Way in the United States based on revenue generated, total revenue invested into the community, and low administrative cost. The organization has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator seven out of the past eight years and can be viewed by going to charity navigator.org and search Shelby County United Way. The organization has also earned the highest rating, the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Community Leaders, business leadership, and donors know their gifts to the Shelby County United Way is highly scrutinized, remains local, and funds great organizations and programs moving the community forward.

Through the sixth week, the campaign total is $465,641. Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney.

The Campaign Finale that was scheduled for Nov. 5 at the American Legion has been moved to a virtual event at 11:30 a.m. The community can join the celebration watching the live stream on the Shelby County United Way Facebook page or live broadcast on the radio at TAM FM 105.5.