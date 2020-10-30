125 Years

October 30, 1895

The Perry township Democratic meeting and flag presentation at Pemberton Monday evening was a great success. No hall in the town had capacity sufficient to accommodate the large audience assembled to honor the occasion. The meeting was held in front of the Franklin House and was presided over by Thomas J. Johnston.

——-

Governor Matthews, of Indiana, who speaks at Wapakoneta this evening, arrived here from the west this afternoon about 3 o’clock. He was met by a delegation of local Democrats at Versailles and escorted to Sidney. He remained here until going north on the 4:05 train with a delegation from Wapakoneta.

100 Years

October 30, 1920

A new 1921 Buick automobile was stolen from in front of the Buick sales room on West avenue about 9 o’clock this morning. An abandoned old Buick car with a broken axle was found along the road near Pemberton this morning. It is presumed the parties that abandoned the disabled car came to Sidney on the train and stole the new car here. The license plates on the older car are missing and presumably have been attached to the new auto.

——-

Sidney High school suffered defeat at the hands of the Troy football team at Troy yesterday afternoon by the score of 41 to 24. Many rooters from Sidney were there regardless of the weather, which was snappy but good for football.

——-

Election officials said today they expect the voting on Tuesday to be extremely heavy, with women having the privilege of the ballot in the national election for the first time.

75 Years

October 30, 1945

An outline of the work of the Sidney Board of Education and the need for continuance of the two-mill levy were given to Supt. C.C. Crawford, when he spoke at the regular meeting of the Sidney Rotary club yesterday noon. He noted that the future will undoubtedly call for a program of expansion of the facilities.

——-

The Methodist Youth Fellowship of the Jackson Center Methodist church will present the play “Miss Adventure” in the school auditorium tomorrow evening. Members of the cast are: Alice Buirley, Wanda Scherer, Margaret Kaufman, Ronald Maxwell, Beverly Painter, Ruth Jenkins, Mary Louise Hovis, Elnora Bieris, Duane Kaufman, Gene Stewart and Ethel Kaufman.

50 Years

October 30, 1970

Appointment of John R. Eiting as general manager of the New Bremen plant of its Stamco Division was announced today by Kermit Kuck, president, Monarch Machine Tool Co.

Eiting, an engineering graduate of the University of Dayton, joined Stamco in 1955 after serving two years in the U.S. Army Chemical Corp.

——-

During a regular meeting held in St. Michael’s Hall, Fort Loramie, the Knights of St. John Auxiliary completed plans for the group’s annual card party to be held November 1.

During election of officers, Mrs. Joseph Turner named president of the auxiliary. Serving with her will be Mrs. Theodore Sanders, first vice president; Mrs. Ray Hoying, second vice president; Mrs. Albert Romie, recording secretary; Mrs. Lawrence Bertke, financial secretary; Mrs. Henry Siegel, treasurer; Mrs. Norbert Bensman, messenger; Mrs. Carl Hilgefort, sentinel; Mrs. Ed Ahrens, guard. Mrs. Herman Poeppelman was elected president of the board of trustees, Mrs. Matt Hilgefort and Mrs. Fred Hoying to serve with her.

25 Years

October 30, 1995

Initiation ceremonies were held for two new members when the Altrusa Club of Sidney met recently at the Fairington.

Joining the organization were Christine Boysel, director of volunteers at Wilson Memorial Hospital, and Deb Pulfer of Uniglobe Professional Travel.

——-

A variety of activities, including tours and a parade, are planned in downtown Sidney for the Christmas holiday season.

More than 15 downtown locations will provide activities and in-store demonstrations. Some highlights are silk-screening demonstrations, balloon sculptures, refreshments, games, and the Shelby County Historical Society will give tours of historic downtown Sidney.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

