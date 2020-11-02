COVID-19: Seven hospitalized in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Seven Shelby County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department shared the latest information on the virus in the county Monday morning on its Facebook page.

According to the health department, 51 new cases were reported since Oct. 30. Shelby County has reported the 1,071 cases.

The new Shelby County cases involve one girl in the 0-9 age group, two girls and two boys in the 10-19 age group, five women and seven men in their 20s, two women in their 30s, one woman and two men in their 40s, seven women and five men and their 50s, three women and seven men in their 60s, three women and four men in their 70s and one woman and one man in their 80s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, three men in their 90s, and a man and a woman in their 100s.

As of Monday, 823 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 234 have not recovered.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 611 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 102 cases, Botkins (45306) 40 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 99 cases, Houston (45333) 29 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 29 cases, Clinton Township, one case, New Bremen (45869) three cases, New Knoxville (45871) eight cases, Maplewood (45340) 15 cases, Minster (45865) 37 cases, Pemberton (45353) three cases, Piqua (45356) 17 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) five cases, one case in Jackson Township and Russia (45363) 68 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department has reported 77 Friday through Monday. There weere 23 new cases on Oct. 30 after noon; 19 new cases onOct. 31; 21 new cases Nov. 1; and 15 new cases as of Monday, Nov. 2.

The county has 1,426 total cases with 1,180 confirmed and 246 probable cases. The health department isn’t releasing the gender or ages of the new cases.

There have been 88 hospitalizations and 16 deaths in the county with three nonCOVID deaths. Of those who have tested positive with the virus, 838 are women and 588 are men. The average age is 50, A total of 801 are recovered with nine presumed recovered.

There are 520 current cases.

Total cases include 24 people in the 0-10 age range, 107 in the 10-20 age range, 176 in the 20-30 age range, 199 in the 30-40 age range, 168 in the 40-50 age range, 240 in the 50-60 age range, 191 in the 60-70 age range, 169 in the 70-80 age range, 105 in the 80-90 age range, 45 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 485 cases in Wapakoneta, 404 cases in St. Marys, 241 cases in Minster, 146 cases in New Bremen, 60 cases in Cridersville, 38 cases in Waynesfield, four cases in Botkins, 27 cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, three cases in Uniopolis, two cases in Lakeview, three in St. Johns, two cases in Buckland, six cases in Spencerville, one case in Mendon and two cases in Lima.

The Darke County Health Department reported there are 1,360 positive cases in the county, with 1,311 confirmed and 49 probable cases. There are 157 active cases, which includes 54 new cases reported Monday and from the weekend. There have been 49 COVID-19 deaths with 45 confirmed and four probable. The cumulative hospitalizations is 113 people. The total number of those who have recovered is 1,143.

Miami County Public Health reports 42 new cases Monday with a total of 2,423 cases in the county. Since the pandemic started, there have been 203 hospitalizations and 61 deaths. It is presumed 1,790 people have recovered from the virus.

In Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 209,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 12,635 CDC expanded case definition (probable); and 221,90*92 total cases. Of those cases, 19,402 have been hospitalized with 3,899 admitted to the ICU. There have been 5,026 confirmed deaths due to COVID; 314 probable deaths; for a total of 5,340 deaths in Ohio. A total of 171,657 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.