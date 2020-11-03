125 Years

November 3, 1895

General Ava Bushnell, the Republican candidate for Ohio governor, and the Honorable James D. Hoyt of Cleveland, will be in Sidney tomorrow. They will arrive on the CH & D train at 3:25 p.m. and be escorted to the Armory by the Klute Band. Both will give short speeches.

———

The C H & D railroad has seen an increased level of business. As a result, the railroad will be creating another division. One will handle business from Lima north and the other from Lma south to Dayton.

100 Years

November 3, 1920

Although the voters of Shelby County gave Cox a plurality, the voters across Ohio gave the nod to Warren Harding for president. He also won nationally and will be our next president. Ohio’s race for governor was too close to call at press time. It was between Donahey and Davis. County voters gave the nod to the former candidate.

———

The Democratic trend continued locally in the recent election. The following democrats were elected: Aselage as clerk of courts, Clark as sheriff, Goffena as treasurer, Hentrick as recorder, Schilling as surveyor, Marshall as prosecuting attorney, Short as Probate Judge, and Klase as one of the county commissioners.

75 years ago

November 3, 1945

The 4-H clubs of Shelby County have made a special presentation to the commissioners. Ralph Munger, on their behalf, presented an Ohio flag. It will be flown on the flag pole on the court square grounds.

———

The local Kiwanians will celebrate a special event this week. the club is celebrating 50 years as a club, more than 500 Kiwanians will be on hand. The speaker will the immediate past president of the international Kiwanis, Ben Deam. The banquet will be held at the Masonic Temple.

50 Years

November 3, 1970

Dave Fette, observer at the US weather service, has reported on the weather for October. It was much warmer than the historic trend. The average temperature was 54.6 degrees. That was 2.2 degrees warmer than the 18 year historic average. The rain fall was about average at 2.36 inches of rain for the month.

———

Mrs. Cy Thomas Plyler, the daughter of Dorothy Cernyar, has accepted a position as counselor at the West Springfield High School in Virginia. She recently completed her master’s degree in personal counseling.

25 Years

November 3, 1995

The most interesting race by far locally is the Sidney City School Board. Five candidates are seeking three positions. Incumbents Betsy Tramontana, Rev. Ben Davis and Bill Fultz are running again. The challengers are David Clarkson and Gary Henschen. Key issues before the board are hiring a new superintendent and handling the strategic planning process. Clarkson and Henschen are local businessmen who would like to bring a business perspective to the board. Clarkson especially feels children graduating from school are not prepared to compete in the work and business worlds.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

