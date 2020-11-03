COVID-19: Seven hospitalized in Shelby County

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the county. The information was shared Tuesday morning on its Facebook page.

Shelby County has reported the 1,083 cases.

The new Shelby County cases involve one girl and one boy in the 0-9 age group, one man in his 20s, two women in their 30s, one man in his 40s, one woman and one man in their 60s, one woman and one man in their 70s and two men in their 80s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, three men in their 90s, and a man and a woman in their 100s.

As of Tuesday, 845 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 224 have not recovered. Eight people are currently hospitalized.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 616 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 102 cases, Botkins (45306) 41 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 101 cases, Houston (45333) 29 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 30 cases, Clinton Township (45336) one case, New Bremen (45869) three cases, New Knoxville (45871) nine cases, Maplewood (45340) 16 cases, Minster (45865) 37 cases, Pemberton (45353) three cases, Piqua (45356) 17 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) five cases, Jackson Township (43343) one case and Russia (45363) 69 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department has reported 37 new cases: 24 cases after noon on Monday and 13 new cases as of noon Tuesday.

The county has 1,463 total cases with 1,204 confirmed and 259 probable cases. The health department isn’t releasing the gender or ages of the new cases.

There have been 88 hospitalizations and 16 deaths in the county with three non-COVID deaths. Of those who have tested positive with the virus, 858 are women and 605 are men. The average age is 50, A total of 801 are recovered with nine presumed recovered.

There are 634 current cases.

Total cases include 24 people in the 0-10 age range, 113 in the 10-20 age range, 179 in the 20-30 age range, 203 in the 30-40 age range, 174 in the 40-50 age range, 246 in the 50-60 age range, 197 in the 60-70 age range, 173 in the 70-80 age range, 107 in the 80-90 age range, 45 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 498 cases in Wapakoneta, 418 cases in St. Marys, 243 cases in Minster, 150 cases in New Bremen, 62 cases in Cridersville, 39 cases in Waynesfield, four cases in Botkins, 28 cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, three cases in Uniopolis, two cases in Lakeview, three in St. Johns, two cases in Buckland, six cases in Spencerville, one case in Mendon and two cases in Lima.

The Darke County Health Department reported there are 1,368 positive cases in the county, with 1,318 confirmed and 50 probable cases. There are 138 active cases, which includes eight new cases reported Tuesday. There have been 49 COVID-19 deaths with 45 confirmed and four probable. The cumulative hospitalizations is 115 people. The total number of those who have recovered is 1,143.

In Tuesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 213,350 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 12,788 CDC expanded case definition (probable); and 226,138 total cases. Of those cases, 19,615 have been hospitalized with 3,924 admitted to the ICU. There have been 5,049 confirmed deaths due to COVID; 324 probable deaths; for a total of 5,373 deaths in Ohio. A total of 174,130 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.