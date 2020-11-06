125 Years

November 6, 1895

.there was a fire scare last night in Sidney. A smoking lamp in the plumbing shop of Carey and Morton near the canal bridge caused a panic in town. It turned out the building was not on fire, but only the lamp. There was no damage to the shop- but only the lamp.

———

A meeting of the local board of insurance underwriters will be held in the assembly room of the court house. Members of this group set insurance rates locally. There was a guest speaker. He was J.W. Montrose, who is an expert on rate analysis. The meeting is open to the public.

100 Years

November 6, 1920

The boys have returned from a fur week hunting trip to the far reaches of Canada. Ten deer and three moose were offloaded by the men. The group was led by John Bush and Roy Sarver of Sidney. These two men shot a moose, along with Dr. E.A. Yates of Piqua. Bush and Sarver also got a deer.

———

B.B. Aman of the Shelby County Building and Loan was elected secretary of Group Three of the Building and Loan Association of Ohio at a meeting held in Bellefontaine yesterday. The regional group is composed of 49 associations from 1o area counties.

75 Years

November 6, 1945

The resignation of Mrs. Maurice Seashore has been submitted. She served as director of the Youth Canteen since September of 1944. She would like to leave her position in the next thirty days. The resignation was submitted to the Youth Foundation Board of Directors.

Flint J, Slusser of Flint’s Electric, is a happy man. He announced the first shipment of home appliances, exclusive of gas ranges, since 1941. His business will be getting back to normal.

50 Years

November 6, 1970

Four local musicians participated in the Southwest Region orchestra held in Middletown over the weekend. They are Susan Watkins, cello, and violinists Brenda Lawson, Gail Armentrout and Carol Armentrout, all of Sidney. The ladies represent 15 counties in the area. 125 students in total participated.

———

Howard Schuman led his team to a big victory of Kennedy’s Garage of Botkins in bowling. He socked the maples with a 641 series on behalf of Sidney Ready Mix. His team won 8-0.

25 Years

November 6, 1995

The results from the county Academia competition are in. Sidney High School finished first, followed by Anna then Jackson Center, then Fairlawn, Loramie, Lehman, Russia, Botkins and Houston. A total of 11 scholarships were awarded to students. The proceeds came from local business donations. Lee Miller served as the coach of the Sidney team.

———

Sidney city manager Bill Barlow received an important honor recently. He was selected as an Outstanding Young Ohioan. The program is sponsored by the Jaycee organization. Gretchen Burns of the local Jaycees, stressed it is limited to no more than 5 Ohioans each year. Barlow will receive the award in Independence, Ohio, on November 18. Barlow gave credit for the ward to Sidney City Council.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

