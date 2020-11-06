Culver’s supports 2020 Turkey Trot

SIDNEY — The Sidney Culver’s Restaurant has announced they are once again partnering with the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Race to End Hunger in Shelby County.

Due to COVID-19 complications, all Turkey Trot events will look very different this year, but the mission is still the same. Culver’s Restaurant will be supporting the event by selling “Turkey Bucks” throughout the month of December. Every dollar raised will go directly to the Alpha Community Center Food Pantry. Orange Turkey Bucks will be on display in the restaurant throughout the month of November. There will also be a food collection box at the restaurant through the month of November, to collect non-perishable food items to help stock the Alpha Center’s pantry shelves.

This marks the 14th year for the Turkey Trot event, and the 10th year that Culver’s has partnered with the First Presbyterian Church for this mission. Culver’s partners with this event in order to give back to the community and help those in need. The Sidney restaurant is locally owned and operated and has been an active supporter of local charities since opening in 2007.

“At Culver’s we care about making a difference in the community, and one of the best ways to do that is by helping those going through difficult times,” said David M. Potts, owner. “The Turkey Trot event in Shelby county helps individuals and families in our area, and our partnership helps to make the community stronger.”

This is particularly true this year, as many families have been affected by the pandemic in a wide variety of ways.

Culver’s support of the event is part of a tradition of giving back to the community. From Culver’s founders to each locally owned and operated restaurant, each franchise partner and team member understands the importance of serving those in need.