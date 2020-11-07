Church to help struggling families

SIDNEY — Sidney First United Methodist Church has an active congregation both inside and outside the walls of the church. This year’s Community Foundation Match Day gifts will help struggling local families.

“Our funding from the Community Foundation Match Day will go to a Sidney First Community Fund set aside to help families in need,” said the Rev. David Chivington, pastor of Sidney First United Methodist Church. “We have been specifically using this fund for families who struggled during the first phases of the COVID-19 job layoffs. We helped with food, medication and travel expenses to and from a doctor. The fund has also been used to care for a family displaced by a fire and one with moving expenses to bring a family member home. We also helped a homeless family with food and a night’s lodging. As you can see, it has multiple uses for the community.”

2019 Match Day gifts provided Mission Outreach, which included support of local efforts for those in need, work trips to repair homes for low income households, and a mission trip to assist an orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico.

To support Sidney First United Methodist Church on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Sidney First noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Sidney First United Methodist, 230 E Poplar St., Sidney.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day offers 18 local charities the chance for a match of up to $5,000. Gifts must be received on or before Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, to be eligible for the matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on December 1st only on the Community Foundation site.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.