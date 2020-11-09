Sidney-Shelby County YMCA names new CEO

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has announced David O’Leary will be the organiation’s new CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

“The board and staff of the Y are excited to work with David to explore new opportunities to serve the Sidney Shelby County community,” said Rhonda Keister, president of the YMCA Board of Directors. O’Leary’s selection was a result of a nationwide search lead by YUSA, and the local search committee.

O’Leary will succeed Ed Thomas who will be retiring after a long and honorable career with the YMCA and the last 15 years at the Sidney Shelby YMCA.

“We are so appreciative of his service, passion and dedication he has brought to this YMCA” said Keister.

O’Leary has held leadership positions with the Sidney Shelby YMCA as operations director from 2014-19 andassociate director from 2019-to present. During these years he has led the Y in historic membership revenue highs, provided leadership to the annual support campaign to provide financial assistance and collaborated with local partners to provide programs for cancer survivors and those with Parkinson’s disease.

“I have been blessed to have had countless opportunities to serve this community through the Y and am committed to improving the lives of others,” said O’Leary.

O’Leary’s YMCA experience dates back many years having been the health enhancement director from 2005-07. He has professional experience outside the YMCA as well in sales and marketing and was the development officer of a local non-profit women’s resource center from 2011-14.

O’Leary is a graduate of Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, with a BA in Biology. He has continued his education with organizational leader courses.

O’Leary lives in Sidney, Ohio, with his wife, Emily, and six children, Kaitrin, Conor, Michael, Mara, Tiernan and Kellen. He is a member of Holy Angels Parish and greatly values a community filled with strong businesses, churches, non-profits, schools, service agencies and families.

“We welcome David into this new role and are excited for what his leadership can bring to the Sidney Shelby County community,” said Keister.