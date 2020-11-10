125 Years

November 10, 1895

John Todd has shot a large eagle at the dam below the town yesterday. the eagle was a large one- measuring about 8 feet from wing to wing.

———

Professor P.W. Search, superintendent of the Los Angeles school system and former superintendent of the school in Sidney, has written a new bi-monthly publication entitled, “Advance in Education.” It will focus on the conservation of the individual and individualism in public education.

100 Years

November 10, 1920

There will be a new county coroner. Dr. S.G. Goode tendered his resignation to the county commissioners today. he cited the reason of ill health. He will be replaced by Dr. Lester Pepper.

———

An organizational meeting for a new veterans group will be held in the meeting room of the courthouse. It will be a post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Any person who had foreign service is eligible to join.

75 years

November 10 1945

William Joslin, one of the area’s premier farmers, was selected to run the county Farm Bureau. The chose was made at the annual meeting of the farm Bureau. It was the 28th annual meeting of the group. He succeeds A.F. Moon. Joslin will be assisted by vice president William Hoewischer.

———

Mrs. Besse Schiff is publishing another book. It is entitled, “Pollyanna of Pleasant Valley.” It is her second book Mrs. Schiff resides on Maple here in Sidney. The book is designed principally for juveniles.

50 Years

November 10, 1970

The Port Jefferson Community Club will have a new president. He will be Earl Henson. Assisting Mr. Henson will be Donald Steenrod, vice-president, W. L. McDaniel vice-treasurer, Mrs. Darrell McLain, secretary and Mrs. W.L. McDaniel, recorder.

———

The Kiwanis Club of Sidney will be hosting a special guest. The club is celebrating 50 years in service. Mr. T. R. Johnson of Denver, Colorado, will be the speaker at the event. He is the president of Kiwanis International. The Sidney Kiwanis is one of the best Kiwanis clubs in the country, according to officials.

25 Years

November 10, 1995

The voters have spoken. In the most interesting local race, the voters returned all the incumbents to the Sidney School Board Education. Returning members Betsy, Tramontana, Rev. Ben Davis and Bill Fultz will serve another term. Challengers David Clarkson and Gary Henschen received the fewest votes. The latter ran together as a team. Anti-business sentiment surfaced during the campaign. Some voters feared they would bring too much influence to the school system.

———

The incumbents also won in the Sidney city council races. David Fogt, Harold Wiley and Rick Sims were returned to council. Challenger Thomas Kinninger finished fourth- barely losing to Sims.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

