Saluting America’s veterans

SIDNEY — Continental Express Inc. introduced a new military truck in honor of Veteran’s Day and dedicated the truck to its veteran drivers and to all of those who are serving or have served the United States.

The wrap on the brand new 2021 Freightliner displays the eagle wing American flag, the POW/MIA emblem, the five branches of military, and the phrase “Home of the Free, Because of the Brave.” The truck is also numbered “911,” which coincidentally fell in-line with the numbering of the remainder of Continental’s fleet.

The new military truck will be part of Continental Express’s Fleet of Heroes, which are three special trucks – two of which honor the military personnel and one pink truck honoring breast cancer survivors. Continental revealed a first military truck two years ago, which embodies a similar design to the new military truck.

The military truck that was released two years ago is being driven by driver Frank Larger, who was a member of the United States Army. Larger has been an over-the-road driver for Continental Express for the past 20 years. The new military truck will be driven by Rick Brown, who was a member of the United States Air Force and has been an over-the-road truck driver for Continental Express for the past seven years. Brown is also a driver trainer for Continental.

Continental Express has many veteran employees and has found that the trucking industry is a great place for military personnel, the company said. The military trucks are just a small way Continental Express is able to say “thank you” to its veteran drivers and to all of the nation’s military.

Rick Brown, left, and his granddaughter, Carly Nelson, 9, both of Sidney, daughter of Derickia Nelson, look at the new veteran themed semi cab that Continental Express Inc. is letting him drive. Brown was presented with the semi cab on Friday, Nov. 6. Brown is a United States Air Force veteran. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Continental Express, Inc., owner Russell Gottemoeller, left, of Fort Loramie, presents Rick Brown, of Sidney, with a semi cab decorated to honor U.S. veterans, on Friday, Nov. 6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News