Agape Distribution seeks funds for food delivery

SIDNEY — Agape Distribution in Sidney is preparing for its first Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day and plans to use gifts to support the cost of transporting donated food to their facility.

“Our food is donated, but the cost of trucking is not. Trucking costs have escalated since the onset of COVID-19,” said Dr. John Geissler, CEO of Agape Distribution. “The $5,000 match will cover roughly six truckloads, which will make it possible to provide over 2,100 grocery orders for local families.”

Agape receives product from food banks such as Feeding America and the West Ohio Food Bank, as well as food processing companies and national nonprofits. The local food pantry continued its distribution program with enhanced safety measures throughout the pandemic and while many companies were shut down in the spring.

To support the Agape Distribution on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Agape noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the Agape Distribution, 209 S. Brooklyn Ave., Sidney.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day offers 18 local charities the chance for a match of up to $5,000. Gifts must be received on or before Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, to be eligible for the matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 1 only on the Community Foundation site.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.