County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases Thursday on its Facebook page. The county’s total is 1,322 cases.

Shelby County is now red on the advisory system map.

The new Shelby County cases involve two boys in the 10-19 age group, one woman and one man in their 20s, two women and one man in their 30s, four women and one man in their 40s, five women and five men in their 50s, one woman and one man in their 60s, and one man in his 80s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, four women and two men in his 50s, to women and three men in their 60s, and one woman and four men in their 70s.

As of Thursday, 987 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 321 have not recovered. Ten people are currently hospitalized.

Of those who have tested positive, 10% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 765 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 118 cases, Botkins (45306) 54 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 117 cases, Houston (45333) 36 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 35 cases, Clinton Township (45336) three cases, New Bremen (45869) four cases, New Knoxville (45871) 11 cases, Maplewood (45340) 19 cases, Minster (45865) 40 cases, Pemberton (45353) four cases, Piqua (45356) 25 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) six cases, Jackson Township (43343) one case and Russia (45363) 81 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department has reported 104 new cases: 19 on Nov 10 after noon; 39 reported on Nov. 11; and 47 reported Thursday before noon.

The county has 1,828 total cases with 1,526 confirmed and 302 probable cases. The health department isn’t releasing the gender or ages of the new cases.

There have been 97 hospitalizations Of those who have tested positive with the virus, 1,064 are women and 764 are men. The average age is 50. A total of 860 are recovered with nine presumed recovered. There are 833 active cases.

There have been 19 deaths in the county with three non-COVID deaths.

Total cases include 32 people in the 0-10 age range, 142 in the 10-20 age range, 221 in the 20-30 age range, 250 in the 30-40 age range, 214 in the 40-50 age range, 314 in the 50-60 age range, 249 in the 60-70 age range, 213 in the 70-80 age range, 134 in the 80-90 age range, 56 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 614 cases in Wapakoneta, 546 cases in St. Marys, 284 cases in Minster, 186 cases in New Bremen, 83 cases in Cridersville, 50 cases in Waynesfield, 34 cases in New Knoxville, four cases in Botkins, seven cases in Spencerville, three cases in Uniopolis, three in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview, five cases in Buckland, two cases in New Hampshire, two cases in Lima and one case in Mendon.

The Darke County General Health District reported 1,638 positive cases in the county, with 1,576 confirmed and 63 probable cases. There are 285 active cases, which includes 94 new cases reported Wednesday and Thursday. There have been 52 COVID-19 deaths with 48 confirmed and four probable. The cumulative hospitalizations is 126 people. The total number of those who have recovered is 1,302.

The Miami County Public Health District reported 71 new cases, bringing the county’s total ot 2,979 cases. Total hospitalizations is 226 with one new case. There hae been 64 deaths in the county. The total number of people presumed recovered is 2,014.

In Thursday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 259,499 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 14,958 CDC expanded case definition (probable) and 274,457 total cases. Of those cases, 21,558 have been hospitalized with 4,143 admitted to the ICU. There have been 5,316 confirmed deaths due to COVID and 342 probable deaths for a total of 5,658 deaths in Ohio. A total of 194,846 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 53% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.