125 Years

November 13, 1895

The congregation of the First United Presbyterian Church in Sidney is going to celebrate. The congregation has paid off its entire debt of $2,350. The joyous occasion will be observed in a service to be held on November 20. Those who donated and other friends of the church are invited to attend.

W.P. Metcalf looked inside his stove today to see if the match had lighted the gas. He found out I had the hard way. His whiskers are shorter as a result.

100 Years

November 13, 1920

Howard Vertner of the Vertner Hardware Company, has received that Mr. Siferd of Lima will be here next week with about 40 members of the Lima Kiwanis Club to organize a Kiwanis Club in Sidney. It is expected the Sidney club will start out with at least 50 Sidney Business and professional men.

Shelby County motorists will be happy. The Ohio Highway commissioner has announced the last section of the Dixie Highway will be paves between Dayton and Sidney. This is a 3 mile stretch near Vandalia. Imagine- a paved road from Dayton to Sidney.

75 Years

November 13, 1945

There was great news for Sidney High School today. the Civic Association announced the War Department will be donating about $100,000 of machine tools to the shop department of the high school. The trades taught there will benefit greatly.

There is much work to be done on the Victory Bond Drive. A report was given by co-chairs Joseph Cook and Frank Amann. County citizens are only at 17% of the bond goal. We need to get to work.

50 Years

November 13, 1970

Winter made its first appearance pretty much on time. Snow began falling at about 9 am. Expected snow total is about one inch. The Sidney Daily News weather station recorded the snow and its employees made the announcement.

Miss Janet Marie Greve has recently graduated from the Lima Cosmetology School with a degree in cosmetology, She will be employed by the Gregg Salon in Lima. Miss Greve is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Greve of Botkins.

25 Years

November 13, 1995

There has been a major move in the development of a plan to find a new home for the Sidney Municipal Court and save the Monumental Building. It appears the city will enter into a 25 year lease with the Monumental Building Trustees for the use of the building. Financing will be a challenge, but there is optimism the Civil War era structure will hour the court in the future.

The City of Cleveland is turning to Congress. Michael White, the mayor of Cleveland, is examining all options to keep the Cleveland Browns from moving to Baltimore. One of the options being considered is whether under Ohio law a city can acquire a sports franchise by eminent domain. The drama continues.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

