More than 1,000 residents recover from COVID-19

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department announced more than 1,000 residents have recovered from COVID-19, while 48 new cases wee reported Friday on its Facebook page. The county’s total is 1,370 cases.

The new Shelby County cases involve three girls and five boys in the 10-19 age group, three women and two men in their 20s, five women and three men in their 30s, five women and five men in their 40s, four women and one man in their 50s, four women and two men in their 60s, two women and two men in their 70s, one man in his 80s and one man in his 90s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, four women and two men in his 50s, to women and three men in their 60s, and one woman and four men in their 70s.

As of Friday, 1,009 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 347 have not recovered. Twelve people are currently hospitalized.

Of those who have tested positive, 9% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 792 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 124 cases, Botkins (45306) 57 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 120 cases, Houston (45333) 36 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 37 cases, Clinton Township (45336) three cases, New Bremen (45869) four cases, New Knoxville (45871) 12 cases, Maplewood (45340) 19 cases, Minster (45865) 42 cases, Pemberton (45353) four cases, Piqua (45356) 25 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) six cases, Jackson Township (43343) two cases and Russia (45363) 83 cases.

The Darke County General Health District reported 1,666 positive cases in the county, with 1,598 confirmed and 68 probable cases. There are 231 active cases, which includes 27 new cases reported Friday. There have been 53 COVID-19 deaths, with one new death which includes 49 confirmed and four probable. The cumulative hospitalizations is 126 people. The total number of those who have recovered is 1,373.

The Miami County Public Health District reported 115 new cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total ot 3,094 cases. Total hospitalizations is 234 with eight new cases. There hae been 65 deaths in the county, which includes one new deeath. The total number of people presumed recovered is 2,044.

In Friday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 267,338 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 15,190 CDC expanded case definition (probable) and 282,528 total cases. Of those cases, 21,856 have been hospitalized with 4,164 admitted to the ICU. There have been 5,354 confirmed deaths due to COVID and 346 probable deaths for a total of 5,700 deaths in Ohio. A total of 197,674 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 53% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.