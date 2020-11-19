County passes 1,500 COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 80 new COVID-19 cases late Wednesday afternoon. The total number of cases in the county is 1,586.

The new Shelby County cases involve one boy in the 0-9 age group,one girl and five boys in the 10-19 age group, 10 women and one man in their 20s, three women and three men in their 30s, five women and three men in their 40s, 10 women and six men in their 50s, eight women and four men in their 60s, six women and four men in their 70s, two women and two men in their 80s and two women in their 90s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, four women and two men in their 50s, two women and five men in their 60s, and one women in her 70s.

As of Tuesday, 1,102 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 470 have not recovered. Twelve people are currently hospitalized.

Of those who have tested positive, 9% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 914 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 145 cases, Botkins (45306) 69 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 142 cases, Houston (45333) 46 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 44 cases, Clinton Township (45336) three cases, New Bremen (45869) four cases, New Knoxville (45871) 14 cases, Maplewood (45340) 20 cases, Minster (45865) 46 cases, Pemberton (45353) four cases, Piqua (45356) 30 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) eight cases, Jackson Township (43343) two cases, Russia (45363) 91 cases and Versailles (45380) one case.

Since the last time the Auglaize County Health Department issued a COVID-19 report, the cases have increased by 46: 26 for Nov. 18 after noon; 20 for Nov. 19 as of noon.

The county has 2,073 total cases with 1,805 confirmed and 368 probable cases. The health department isn’t releasing the gender or ages of the new cases.

There have been 109 hospitalizations Of those who have tested positive with the virus, 1,248 are women and 924 are men. The average age is 50. A total of 1.296 are recovered.

There have been 20 deaths in the county with five non-COVID deaths.

Total cases include 38 people in the 0-10 age range, 162 in the 10-20 age range, 273 in the 20-30 age range, 296 in the 30-40 age range, 262 in the 40-50 age range, 380 in the 50-60 age range, 297 in the 60-70 age range, 251 in the 70-80 age range, 152 in the 80-90 age range, 60 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 723 cases in Wapakoneta, 674 cases in St. Marys, 314 cases in Minster, 219 cases in New Bremen, 91 cases in Cridersville, 66 cases in Waynesfield, 49 cases in New Knoxville, four cases in Botkins, nine cases in Spencerville, three cases in Uniopolis, four in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview, six cases in Buckland, two cases in New Hampshire, five cases in Lima and one case in Mendon.

The Darke County General Health District reported 1,869 positive cases in the county, with 1,787 confirmed and 82 probable cases. There are 381 active cases, which includes 42 new cases. There have been 55 COVID-19 deaths, which includes 51 confirmed and four probable. The cumulative hospitalizations is 133 people. The total number of those who have recovered is 1,421.

The Miami County Public Health District is reporting 60 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 3,588, There are three new hospitalizations for a cumulative total of 246. Total deaths from the virus is 65. The number of residents presumed recovered is 2,252.

In Thursday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 310,103 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 16,512 CDC expanded case definition (probable) and 326,615 total cases. Of those cases, 23,560 have been hospitalized with 4,318 admitted to the ICU. There have been 5,522 confirmed deaths due to COVID and 368 probable deaths for a total of 5,890 deaths in Ohio. A total of 216,619 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 53% are women and 46% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.