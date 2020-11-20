Planning Commission OKs 2 requests, appointment

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney’s Planning Commission approved a rezoning request and a utility easement vacation, as well as an appointment to the regional planning commission during its Monday evening teleconference meeting.

The commission is sending a recommendation to the Sidney City Council to approve the appointment of Nathan Burns to the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission. He was first appointed in August 2019 to replace Frank Ratermann, who resigned. Burns’ new appointed term will be from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2023.

In other business, a public hearing was held for the request of Brent Wright, on behalf of the North Broadway Church of Christ, for the rezoning of the property at 2655 N. Broadway Ave. The property is located on the west side of Broadway Avenue and north of Hoewisher Road. The request is to change the zoning from an R-3, multi-family residence district to B-1, local business district. No members of the public spoke.

The property is currently developed and used as a religious institution, which is a principally permitted use in the district, said Community Service Director Barbara Dulworth.

Commission member David Gross asked if the city received any feedback from any of the neighbors of the property in question. Dulworth said they did not hear from residential neighbors, but a neighboring agricultural property owner said they were not opposed to the change.

Also approved Monday, was the request of Britt Havenar, on behalf of Brent and Helen Goins, for the vacation of utility easements on a lot on the south side of Erie Court.

This property was the subject of a replat in February 2020, Dulworth said, however at that time, the existing 10-foot utility easement was not vacated along with the lot line. The owner recently applied for a building permit to build a single family dwelling, but the proposed structure is over the utility easement, so the building permit cannot be approved.

There are no utilities currently in the easement. Dulworth said the city does not have plans, or need, to install utilities in the easement. All other public utility companies, including electric, natural gas, phone and cable must also signify approval of the vacation by signing the acknowledgement on the vacation plat.

Commission member Merrill Asher asked for clarification that they are not using the utility easement from the original plat. Dulworth said no, but because obtaining the utility easement acknowledgements takes some time, the city is allowing Goins to get the OK from the Planning Commission simultaneously. Dulworth noted the request will not go before City Council without the signed acknowledgement from the utility companies.

All items were approved unanimously by the commission and recommendations will be sent to the Sidney City Council for approval.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

