Arnett named OAESA Secretary of the Year

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators (OAESA) has announced Barb Arnett of Emerson Primary School, Sidney City Schools, has been named its 2021 Secretary of the Year.

Secretaries from schools across Ohio were nominated by their building principals, including a written application and three letters of reference written by parents, students, and teachers. Stephanie Klingshirn, Emerson Primary School principal, wrote, “Barb makes you want to come to work in the morning! She is incredibly encouraging, enthusiastic, energetic, and helpful. Barb knows her purpose, solves problems, and serves others. She is a rare gem, and one that should be celebrated!”

Arnett was surprised Friday by the announcement.

“This is a very special award,” said Arnett. “I wasn’t expecting it at all. I really care for the kids and I do as much for them as I can.

“I don’t expect thanks,” she said. “I do it from the kindness of my heart.”

Arnett has been with Sidney City Schools for 25 years. She has played a role in the students’ lives at Lowell, Sidney Middle School, Whittier, the Alternative School and Emerson.

Arnett will receive the award during the OAESA Professional Conference on June 16-18, 2021. She will also receive a complimentary registration for OAESA’s Secretaries Conference, November 2021, in Columbus.

Located in Columbus, the Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators serves Ohio’s pre-K, elementary, middle level, and central office administrators by providing professional development, legal consultation, professional publications, and networking opportunities. OAESA maintains close ties with the metropolitan Washington, D.C.-based NAESP and its 20,000 members worldwide.