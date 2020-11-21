SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre will make movies and live broadcast events more vivid with Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day gifts. A new, enhanced screen will replace a worn one, as the theatre continues renovations.

“The current movie screen has several tears that have been patched and is discolored due to its age. The new screen will be wider and have a higher gain. The gain represents the reflective value of the material and would allow for a brighter picture,” said executive director Ian Hinz. “A larger screen with a higher gain will make the already improved image from the new digital cinema projector even more robust and present a better experience for our community.”

“This same screen will not only be able to be used for first run movies, but also live sporting event viewing and business presentations. It will serve a diverse patron base in our community.”

A new screen costs $15,000-$ 20,000, including installation.

To support the Historic Sidney Theatre on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Theatre noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 B West Poplar St., Sidney.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day offers 18 local charities the chance for a match of up to $5,000. Gifts must be received on or before Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, to be eligible for the matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 1 only on the Community Foundation site.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.