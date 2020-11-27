Council OKs numerous resolutions, liquor permit change

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council adopted several resolutions and OK’d a liquor permit transfer during its Monday evening hybrid style teleconference meeting.

The following six resolutions were adopted Monday:

• Authorization of the payment to the estate of Brent Bruggeman for 30% of his accumulated sick leave balance at the time of his passing. Human Resources Manager Vickie Allen said it would be equal to 247.6454 hours, at $32.57 per hour, totalling $8,065.81. The current city ordinance provides for 30% of the sick leave balance to be paid to an estate of a non-bargaining employee who has 10 years or more of service. Bruggeman’s position was covered by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees contract, and there is no provision in the AFSCME contract to authorize the payment of sick leave to the estate of a deceased employee.

Bruggeman had more than 16 years of service with the city of Sidney. He worked at the water treatment plant for five years and the wastewater treatment plant for 11 years.

Bruggeman’s wife, Stacy Bruggeman, tearfully thanked City Council for passing the resolution and said she will accept it on behalf herself and their sons. Mayor Mike Barhorst again offered condolences to the Bruggeman family.

• To approve a generation fee abolishment/repeal for the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District.

Public Works Director Jon Crusey explained the NCOSWD proposed transitioning its funding system from a generation fee based model to a contract fee based model. Abolishment of the generation fee requires a resolution to be ratified by a combination of municipal corporations and townships with a combined population comprising 60% of the county in four of the NCOSWD’s six counties.

NCOSWD is proposing to increase its current fee from $5 per ton to $6 per ton. The fees collected by NCOSWD are used toward recycling facilities, programs and the mobile truck that goes to the sites to collect recycling materials.

• To authorize the grant of a 30-year hangar land lease agreement with Aerotech Aviation, LLC to construct a second private hangar on city property at the Sidney Municipal Airport.

• To confirm the reappointment of Nathan Burns to the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission. He was first appointed in August 2019 to replace Frank Ratermann, who resigned. Burns’ new appointed term will be from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2023.

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to submit a grant application to the Land and Water Conservation fund program for the next phase of the Canal Feeder Trail, also known as the Great Miami River Recreational Trail.

• To strongly oppose Senate Bill 352 and House Bill 754 legislation. It proposes the repeal of section 29 of House Bill 197, which Finance Officer Ginger said will result in a myriad of unintended consequences through Ohio’s entire municipal income tax system, cause a substantial loss of revenue that will impede the ability of municipalities to provide for the health, safety and welfare of municipal residents and businesses and thereby jeopardize the future economic growth of the state of Ohio.

Also Monday, there was a brief discussion on the request to transfer a C1 and C3 liquor permit from VBP Investments LLC to Naranda LLC at 1206 W. Michigan St.

The C1 permit allows beer only in original, sealed containers for carry-out only. City Manager Mark Cundiff said the C2 permit allows wine and mixed beverages in original, sealed containers for carry-out only.

The Sidney Police Department conducted a background report for the ownership change, and it indicated there was no reason to oppose it, Cundiff said. Council members voiced no opposition to allow for the change to pursue the liquor permit.

At the end of the meeting, Mayor Mike Barhorst reminded all the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot was called off, but a food drive was set for Nov. 25 and 26 in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church on North Miami Avenue. He also said the free community Christmas Dinner will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Highland Avenue.

City Council also went into an executive session to consider the employment and/appointment of a public employee and to consider the purchase of property for public purposes. No action was taken by council members when they emerged from the session.

By Sheryl Roadcap

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

