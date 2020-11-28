125 years ago

November 28, 1895

The traditional Thanksgiving dinner hosted by the International Order of Odd Fellows was held at their new home yesterday. the members had their largest attendance ever as over 600 people attended. A humorous entertainment was provided.

———

I.N. Anderson brought suit against the school board for $10 and costs of suit. It concerned errors in the plans and specifications for a school house in the township. Justice of the Peace Ward Brown heard the suite and granted the relief.

100 years ago

November 28, 1920

Sidney High School football player Dick Wolf is making quite the name for himself in college football. He is the starting fullback for the Miami University team in Oxford. Wolf has been named to the first team of the Ohio Conference starting eleven. The honorary squad is composed of the best eleven players among all the Ohio colleges. It is the first time this honor has been given to Ohio players.

75 years ago

November 28, 1945

The Sidney Kiwanis Club has selected its annual winners in the best farmer contest. Winner in the owner class was John Smart of Clinton Township. In the tenant class, Marvin Heins of Loramie Township won. The trophies were presented at a banquet held at the Wagner Hotel. Runner up winners were Newt Michael in the owner class and Lowell Clayton in the tenant class.

———

The Sidney Grain Machinery Company has filed a petition for an injunction restrained the Local 293 of the union from establishing a picket line in front of the company. Judge Mills granted a temporary injunction and set the case for hearing on a full injunction in early December. The basis of the motion is the company has abandoned its foundry operation.

50 years ago

November 28, 1970

The Auxiliary of the Knights of St. Johns met in the Undercroft in Botkins to elect officers. Leading during the coming year will be Mrs. Alonzo Steinke as president, Mrs. Rosella Huelskamp as past president, Mrs. Herman Hemmert, vice president, Mrs. Eugene Dietz, second vice president, Mrs. George Manger, recording secretary, Mrs. Alfred Dietz, financial secretary, Mrs. Alfred Hemmert, treasurer, Anna Strominger, messenger, Mrs. Hulda Greve, sentinel, Mrs. Louise Hemmert, guard, Mrs. Virgil Becker, delegate and trustees Miss Cedonia Hemmert, Mrs. Josephine Eilerman, and Mrs. Barbara Hutt.

———

Judge-elect Frank Marshall is not wasting any time in getting an approval for changes to the Common Pleas Courtroom. There has not been a significant new update since the court house was built in 1883. Judge Marshall feels the court room needs to be reduced in size to improve acoustics and ventilation/heating. Commissioner Merton Maxwell agreed, stating the improvements are past due. The courtroom now measures 48 feet x 43 feet with ceilings twenty feet high.

25 years ago

November 28, 1995

The local furor over the Fair Board is now over. There were allegations an improper drug was used on a fair animal. An investigation was launched and completed. The Ohio Department of Agriculture issued a report. It found the drug used was not considered illegal. The news was announced by Chuck Wren, Fair Board president. there was a contested race for board president. Chuck Wren was reelected over current vice president Tim Everett.

———

Thanksgiving Day has special meaning for a Sidney resident and her daughter. Terri Okrutney traces her lineage directly to the Mayflower. She is a part of the 13th generation from that intrepid first group. Her daughter, Elizabeth is from the 14th generation. Their ancestors actually ate the first Thanksgiving meal. Mrs. Okrutney works at Copeland as a technical services team leader. She was the one who did the research after listening to the stores her grandfather used to tell.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-18.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

